Barbeques Galore partners with Amblique and Marketplacer to expand its claim on the backyard market

PR NewsWire | Aug 23 2021

New business direction will see marketplace strategy align the brand with more Aussie-owned businesses and increase growth targets threefold

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Barbeques Galore, Australia’s largest barbeque and outdoor furniture retailer is partnering with digital commerce consultancy Amblique and global technology Platform as a Service (PaaS) company Marketplacer to grow online sales by 300 percent.

Barbeques Galore will introduce a comprehensive third-party marketplace strategy, enabling the business to onboard new suppliers, scale its range quickly, and provide a highly personalised, integrated shopping experience to claim back valuable market share in the competitive ‘backyard’ space. Range expansion will focus on outdoor fun and entertaining, with categories including; tableware, outdoor products, rugs, lighting, toys and yard games.

The announcement is an extension of the business’ recent work with Amblique to migrate its entire eCommerce offering across to Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Building further on this offering, Barbeques Galore will leverage a new partnership between Amblique and Marketplacer that gives Amblique customers access to Marketplacer’s technology via its newly launched ‘connector’ with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Angus McDonald, CEO of Barbeques Galore, says: "Investment in digital capability is central to our strategy to deliver an engaging omnichannel experience for our customers. Amblique has supported us to align our business with Salesforce technology to help us grow in this space, and it is very exciting that we are now able to make use of the Marketplacer platform through this channel."

"The new marketplace offering will create a world-class online shopping experience that extends our offer well beyond the four walls of your local store, affirming our place as Australia’s destination for the complete whole-of-backyard and outdoor experience, building a true online community. We have big ambitions to grow our private product range, and with Marketplacer’s technology, we plan to onboard many new sellers and products to accelerate our growth trajectory. We already have a great list of brands, but we are confident this extension will set us up to make our third-party selling model very easy."

Stephanie Byrne, CEO of Amblique, says: "This is a great example of how we can support our customers moving forward that expands on the traditional eCommerce approach. Our recent partnership with Marketplacer puts us in a great position to give Barbeques Galore customers the best possible user experience. With their new, strong performing eCommerce store, we can drive more sales opportunities by giving shoppers everything they could want under one roof. This also gives us the opportunity to generate valuable, unified customer data via Salesforce Commerce Cloud to inform smarter marketing and sales strategies."

Marketplacer is certified for the Salesforce partner marketplace, adding capability to Salesforce Commerce Cloud’s enterprise customers to sell third-party products through its Salesforce Commerce Cloud instance.

Marketplacer co-founder and Executive Chairman, Jason Wyatt, says: "We are excited to be partnering with a like-minded Australian company in Amblique to enable more local retailers the ability to access our platform and simplify growth. Our connector program with Salesforce Commerce Cloud provides an easy way for companies to create a best-in-breed third party marketplace strategy quickly, without having to navigate the complexities of multiple systems that don’t talk to each other. We are thrilled to be a part of Barbeques Galore business transformation and support their team in reclaiming the backyard space."

Marketplacer and Salesforce’ go-to-market strategies are tightly aligned, giving both companies the opportunity to innovate and work with customers more closely, and making it easier for Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers to grow through a marketplace strategy.

Marketplacer is used in both B2C and B2B environments and to date has helped over 90 enterprises build and deploy their own successful marketplace strategies, connecting over 20,000 businesses worldwide.

About Marketplacer:

Established in 2016 in Melbourne, Australia, Marketplacer is a global technology Platform as a Service (PaaS) company equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build a successful and scalable online marketplace, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped over 90 businesses execute their own successful marketplace strategies and connected over 20,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing strategies such as driving sales from dropship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension – Marketplacer makes it possible.

Marketplacer is responsible for the business transformations of some of Australia’s largest retail, brand distributor and franchise engines as well as communities, including Myer, Woolworths, SurfStitch, HMD Global – Home of Nokia Phones, Metcash, Bob Jane T-Marts, FishBrain, Providoor and Petstock to name a few.

About Amblique

Amblique is a digital commerce consultancy providing retail strategy, eCommerce platform implementation and optimisation services. We work with retailers and brand owners to deliver a consistent and engaging brand experience across all channels enabling your customers to shop where they want, when they want. Established in 1999 and part of eCargo (ASX:ECG), Amblique has the benefit of experience. Our team of digital commerce professionals have delivered global solutions for clients including Rodd & Gunn, Seed Heritage, Michael Hill International and Sportscraft. Consistently outperforming market growth rates by 3X, Amblique Clients SELL MORE.

www.amblique.com www.ecargo.com

About Barbeques Galore

Barbeques Galore is Australia’s leading Barbeque & Outdoor entertainment specialist with stores Australia wide. We don’t just sell products; we help our customers to create special experiences to deliver on our purpose of bringing people together around the flame. Whether it’s cooking that steak and snags that little bit better; experimenting with a new spice rub or marinade; or nailing the best low’n’slow brisket. Everyone wants to BBQ better. At Barbeques Galore we are committed to bringing together the Best Range, Best Brands, Best Value, and Best Experience; and a promise that is clear to help Australians BBQ better!

