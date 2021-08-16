The Monday Report – 16 August 2021

Daily Market Reports | Aug 16 2021

By Greg Peel

Resistance Futile

As had been the case every day last week, Friday again saw the ASX200 shoot up from the open, to be around 40 points ahead by 11am. But as not been the case in any day previously, this time the index actually hung on to that level.

It didn’t go any further, but it did not this time pull back. If last week’s 11am sellers had covid on their minds, they must have finally given up on Friday, as a step-jump to a new record case-count in NSW did nothing to spook the market.

On Saturday afternoon, just as restaurants and bistros around regional NSW were prepping for Saturday night service, Gladys provided a two-hour warning of a full-state lockdown. Only for a week though.

Yeah sure.

As to whether that news will have any impact on market sentiment today we’ll have to wait and see. And overnight we have seen the Taliban, who said they wouldn’t immediately move into Kabul, immediately move into Kabul. Could this be cause for market concern?

The futures closed down -9 points on Saturday morning, ahead of the above news, after a lacklustre Wall Street session. Every day last week the futures had opened notably higher. Friday saw the 7600 level apparently conquered, but another consolidation period may be required.

It will likely come down to earnings reports, all things being equal, which significantly ramp up in number this week.

It was a quiet session for earnings reports on Friday, with the only reporter of note being Baby Bunting ((BBN)). The retailer posted solid numbers, but disappointed the market in warning delta could provide for significant disruption, and hence no guidance was offered.

Why do I feel like I’ve been here before?

The main movers among individual stocks to the upside were those reporting on Thursday. Downer EDI ((DOW)) topped the charts with a 5.2% gain, and AMP ((AMP)) added another 3.6%. AGL Energy ((AGL)), which had tanked on its report, bounced back 4.0%.

Among the losers, profits were taken, Friday-style, in high-flying lithium names.