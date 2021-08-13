Next Week At A Glance – 16-20 Aug 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:27 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Here comes the flood. Beginning next week, the daily number of reporting companies in the local results season reaches OMG levels.

Too many to highlight individually from here on. Refer to the FNArena Calendar and/or Corporate Results Monitor for details and summaries of earnings results.

https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

It’s a far from quiet week on the economic front next week as well, beginning with monthly Chinese data for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment, and Japan’s June quarter GDP.

In Australia we’ll see the minutes of the August RBA meeting, the June quarter wage price index (which kicks off the run-up to our GDP result), and July jobs numbers.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting.

Numbers are also due in the US for industrial production and retail sales, as well as housing market sentiment and starts and the Empire State and Philadelphia Fed activity indices.

The minutes of the last Fed meeting are out on Wednesday after the Fed chair makes an address on the Tuesday.

Taper time? Not just yet I’d say.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 16-20 Aug 2021

11:27 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Material Matters: Oil, Lithium & Thermal Coal

11:26 AM - Commodities
3
Rudi Interviewed: 2021 Dynamics Are Different

10:50 AM - Rudi's View
4
The Wrap: M&A, Apartments, Housing, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Afterpay/Square

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Inflation Not So Ho Hum

9:05 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Wesfarmers: Buy The Dip

Jul 20 2021 - Technicals
2
Flying High – Medicinal Marijuana In Australia

Jul 26 2021 - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Hopes For Additional Uranium Demand

Jul 27 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
July In Review: ASX Rises While China Plummets

Aug 05 2021 - Australia
5
Uranium Week: Uranium Company Updates 

Aug 03 2021 - Weekly Reports
6
What’s Next For BHP Group After Iron Ore Falls?

Jul 21 2021 - Australia