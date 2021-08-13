Next Week At A Glance – 16-20 Aug 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:27 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Here comes the flood. Beginning next week, the daily number of reporting companies in the local results season reaches OMG levels.

Too many to highlight individually from here on. Refer to the FNArena Calendar and/or Corporate Results Monitor for details and summaries of earnings results.

https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

It’s a far from quiet week on the economic front next week as well, beginning with monthly Chinese data for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment, and Japan’s June quarter GDP.

In Australia we’ll see the minutes of the August RBA meeting, the June quarter wage price index (which kicks off the run-up to our GDP result), and July jobs numbers.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting.

Numbers are also due in the US for industrial production and retail sales, as well as housing market sentiment and starts and the Empire State and Philadelphia Fed activity indices.

The minutes of the last Fed meeting are out on Wednesday after the Fed chair makes an address on the Tuesday.

Taper time? Not just yet I’d say.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms