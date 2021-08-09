The Monday Report – 09 August 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:19 AM

By Greg Peel

Late Bump

The ASX200 spent Friday bungling along doing nothing in a very Friday manner, up until 3.30pm. Then it suddenly jumped to close up 35 points to another new high. Volumes were again low.

Only three sectors closed in the red. Materials was the biggest drag (-1.0%), with dividend-related buying in the big miners now giving way to the reality of a -20% drop in iron ore prices from the peak. Utilities fell -0.6% and telcos -0.1%.

Technology enjoyed the biggest percentage gain (+2.1%). Just as it appeared the BNPL industry was in for a competition-driven de-rating, Square’s move on Afterpay ((APT)) has flipped the story to one of re-rating. Afterpay gained 5.5% and Zip Co ((Z1P)) was dragged along.

Healthcare rose 1.0% as the Victorian government announced its own AZ run-out sale (buy one, get one free!), opening up vaccinations to the 18-39s and seeing queues as a result.

It’s not getting any better for NSW nonetheless. Yet Webjet ((WEB)) appeared among the top five winners on Friday (+5.3%) in what can only be a buy-the-dip trade in a heavily shorted stock.

The banks had another positive session (+0.7%) to wrap a very positive week, and will likely be up again today based on Friday night’s US jobs report (more below).

Among individual stocks, News Corp ((NWS)) won the day with its earnings report, jumping 7.9%. News’ main businesses these days are US-based, so no one much cares about a week long social media ban for Sky News. But the biggest surprise was the News result was for once not driven by its stake in REA Group ((REA)).

REA fell -4.7% on its result. Ever since Rupert invested in the late 1990s start-up, REA has been the primary source of News Corp earnings. Not this time.

Domain Group ((DHG)) fell -4.9% in anticipation.

ResMed ((RMD)) also reported what appears a slightly lower-than-expected result, but rose 0.3% nevertheless.

As we look ahead to today’s trade, we note a mix of influences from Friday night.

On a US jobs beat, the US bond yield has jumped up, which is positive for banks, the US dollar has jumped up, which is positive for healthcare (Aussie down) and gold has been crunched, which will reflect on materials.

The futures closed up 30 points on Saturday morning.