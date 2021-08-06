Next Week At A Glance – 9-13 Aug 2021

Weekly Reports | Aug 06 2021

By Greg Peel

The US earnings season has now passed its peak in terms of number of companies reporting but results will continue to flow as the season slowly tails out.

By contrast, the local earnings season moves into second gear next week.

We’re now at the point where there are too many reporting companies to highlight (see FNArena calendar) but we should note Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) reports on Wednesday and ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) leads out the other three with a quarterly update on Thursday. For CBA, and for Westpac ((WBC)) the following week, dividend/buyback announcements are anticipated (though Westpac might wait until September).

Economically we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence reports next week, along with a set of June jobs numbers that pre-date the new lockdowns.

Hang on to your hats, it’s inflation week again in the US, with July CPI and PPI data due.

China will also update on inflation.

Japan is closed on Monday.

