Nuix Appoints Abdeslam Afras to Lead Company Strategy in Investigations

SYDNEY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Global software company Nuix (www.nuix.com) has recruited investigations software industry veteran Abdeslam Afras to lead its worldwide strategy in digital forensics and incident response. Nuix appointed Afras Executive Vice President of Investigations, based in the company’s Frankfurt, Germany office.

"Abdes is a proven leader with robust experience driving strategy and operations for global technology companies," said Rod Vawdrey, group chief executive officer of Nuix. "We look forward to him taking Nuix to greater heights with an emphasis on adding unique products and capabilities that exceed customer expectations and drive long-term growth."

Afras has over 25 years’ experience in business-to-business information technology, most recently as chief revenue officer and president of AccessData. Previously, he held executive leadership positions within the European business groups at Recommind, Data Room Services and Iron Mountain Digital.

"Nuix has the world’s leading processing power with best-in-class global brands, laying a tremendous foundation in the investigations market," said Afras. "I’m excited by the focus and increasing investment Nuix is making in forensic software and services in order to deliver cutting-edge tools and high-value experiences for our clients."

