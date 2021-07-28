Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 28, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 11:47 AM

AD8 (2) AOF API ARX AUT BGL BML CEL CGF CSS CSX (2) DEG DGL DOC EVS FZO HLS IEL IMM JLG LRK MCR MZZ NAN NTO NWH NWL PNI PNV SLC SRG TIE TOY UWL VEA WSA Z1P

AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $9.51

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AD8)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity assesses Audinate Group provided its best trading update/upgrade since its IPO, with the company expecting to report FY21 revenues 5% above the broker's forecast.

The broker points out this represents 23% growth, despite covid headwinds, supplier shut-downs and broader industry chip shortages. The result was considered driven by strong demand from OEM partners, and a general uplift in industry/structural growth rates.

Management's FY22 guidance noted the company “is well placed to return to US$ revenue growth in the historical range”, representing a growth rate between 26% and 31%. This implies FY22 revenue between US$31m-US$32m, points out the analyst.

The Buy rating is unchanged and the target price is increased to $10.50 from $9.

This report was published on July 12, 2021.

Target price is $10.50 Current Price is $9.51 Difference: $0.99

If AD8 meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $10.33, suggesting upside of 8.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 190.20.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 237.75.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

Shaw and Partners rates ((AD8)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners assesses Audinate Group's FY21 unaudited sales were ahead of expectations, and FY22 is shaping-up as even stronger, with greater than 30% growth. The broker lifts its price target to $12 from $10 and retains the Buy rating.

The analyst believes the earnings inflection point for the group has likely begun, due to improving sentiment and confidence in the global AV space, with a mooted recovery in 2022. The beginning of the turnaround in the Live sound/events arena is thought to have occurred.

This report was published on July 12, 2021.

Target price is $12.00 Current Price is $9.51 Difference: $2.49

If AD8 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $10.33, suggesting upside of 8.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 279.71.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1585.00.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AOF AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.35

Moelis rates ((AOF)) as Hold (3) -

Australian Unity Office Fund recently announced that its external manager, Australian Unity, intends to pursue the potential merger with the Australian Unity Diversified Property Fund (DPF), currently unlisted.

While proposed merger ratios have yet to be tabled, pending due diligence, DPF unitholders were advised that reference will be made to the respective net tangible assets (NTA) of the two funds.

Moelis notes a combined entity would have a gearing ratio of 35%, which will likely increase given the funding requirements of DPF’s retail developments in Melbourne VIC, and Busselton WA.

The broker believes the proposed merger has the potential to somewhat de-risk Australian Unity Office Fund's medium-term expiry profile and gives the fund scale with potential for index inclusion.

Hold rating retained. Target price of $2.44.

This report was published on July 8, 2021.

Target price is $2.44 Current Price is $2.35 Difference: $0.09

If AOF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 18.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.63.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 18.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.70.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

API AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Health & Nutrition - Overnight Price: $1.42

Bell Potter rates ((API)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Wesfarmers ((WES)) has made an unsolicited bid to acquire 100% outstanding share capital of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries at an indicative price of $1.38 per share.

According to Bell Potter, the offer is fair, representing a 20.5% premium to the company's closing share price as of July 9. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries' largest shareholder, WH Soul Pattinson ((SOL)), intends to vote in favour of the offer.

The rating is downgraded to Hold and the target price decreases to $1.38 from $1.50.

This report was published on July 12, 2021.

Target price is $1.38 Current Price is $1.42 Difference: minus $0.04 (current price is over target).

If API meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.38, suggesting downside of -3.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in August.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 3.40 cents and EPS of 6.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.39%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.9.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 5.10 cents and EPS of 10.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.92. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.5, implying annual growth of 26.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.20

Bell Potter rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter reports Aroa Biosurgery's recent investor update has reiterated the growing body of clinical evidence supporting the company's ECM platform. The broker notes this data will be responsible for driving physician adoption.

The company also provided detail on the Myriad commercial roll out, which remains the key focus. Bell Potter notes detail around a symbiotic relationship with the Tela salesforce and its existing customers is positive.

The Speculative Buy rating and target price of $2.00 are retained.

This report was published on July 6, 2021.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.20 Difference: $0.8

If ARX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 67% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 19.67.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 35.29.

AUT AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.12

Shaw and Partners rates ((AUT)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage on Auteco Minerals, a gold exploration company with a focus on the high grade Pickle Crow project in Ontario.

Having already established a 1m ounce resource at 11.3 grams of gold per tonne, Auteco Minerals is one of the highest grade gold explorers on the ASX, the broker highlights.

The company owns 51% of the Pickle Crow gold project and is in the process of acquiring an 80% interest. Drilling results have reported multiple high grade intersections and a resource update is expected in July.

Shaw and Partners initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $0.18.

This report was published on July 7, 2021.

Target price is $0.18 Current Price is $0.12 Difference: $0.06

If AUT meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 24.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.14.

