PageUp selected by Capital Radiology to automate and streamline talent acquisition

PR NewsWire | 9:05 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Capital Radiology, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging services in Australia, has partnered with PageUp to enhance its talent acquisition framework with best-in-class recruitment software.

PageUp will work with Capital Radiology to optimise its talent acquisition and recruitment processes, facilitating greater automation and efficiency for the organisation, as well as delivering an outstanding candidate, recruiter, and hiring manager experience.

Capital Radiology is a proudly community-focused organisation, dedicated to delivering a quality and compassionate experience for its patients. People are integral to Capital’s success, and PageUp’s Recruitment Management software will support the organisation’s strategy to attract and recruit and engage the best talent in the industry, in both the Australian and international markets.

PageUp’s best-in-class talent management solution will optimise Capital’s talent acquisition process by:

Automating and streamlining the talent acquisition process

Facilitating extended reach into the Imaging industry and Australian employment market

Providing an engaging candidate experience

Improving internal governance process and access to insights and analytics at each stage of the talent acquisition process.

"We are delighted to partner with PageUp to deliver an exceptional talent acquisition experience to candidates and our business. This partnership represents a key step in our transformation and further supports our strategy to become a Destination Employer within the Imaging industry and in the Australian market. We are excited to get started with PageUp and are proud to work with another great Australian company to deliver great outcomes," says Sharon Caffel, Chief People Officer, Capital Radiology.

"We are excited to support Capital Radiology in its mission to deliver exceptional services and experiences to its patients, team members. Finding great talent in the market is more important than ever, and PageUp will support Capital Radiology’s talent acquisition processes to hire the best," says Mark Rice, CEO, PageUp.

About Capital Radiology

Capital Radiology is a network of community-based diagnostic imaging clinics across Victoria and Western Australia. Capital Radiology are part of the Capitol Health network, with imaging brands including Imaging at Olympic Park, Fowler Simmons Radiology, Direct Radiology and Radiology Tasmania under its banner. Its clinics proudly serve the community with compassion, integrity and precision.

The Capitol Health network has 65 clinics and an 800+-strong workforce, including more than 100 radiologists. Together, they conduct more than 1.2 million procedures every year, across Australia.

Patients, referrers and customers have access to some of Australia’s leading radiologists, radiographers and sonographers, including other subspecialists in musculoskeletal imaging, cardiovascular and CT coronary angiography (CTCA), nuclear medicine and breast imaging.

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimises each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London, Dublin and Singapore.

Related Links :

https://www.pageuppeople.com/

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms