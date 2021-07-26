The Monday Report – 26 July 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:14 AM

By Greg Peel

Defiant

Covid concern was evident when the ASX200 opened on Friday down -30 points on the back of modest gains on Wall Street. Sydney continues to post triple-digit case-counts, albeit daily testing numbers are through the roof. It lasted all of ten minutes, as the index spun on a dime.

At 1pm the index was testing 7400 once more but failed, dropped -25 points, and then recovered to close with 7400 still firmly in sight.

The covid situation has not improved over the weekend. Sydney’s lockdown, albeit not yet confirmed, is now considered “indefinite”, and the weekend’s protest marches won’t help, although the signs are brighter for Victoria and SA.

If lockdowns are to be ongoing it raises the likelihood of the RBA delaying its QE tapering, which will keep bond rates low. This does not help the banks, on top of lockdowns raising the spectre of increased foreclosures and bankruptcies.

The banks fell -0.5% on Friday to be the biggest drag on the index, alongside a -1.1% fall for energy as merger speculation eases.

A big drop in the iron ore price, countered by ongoing excitement among other metals, saw materials down -0.1%.

The main counter was again healthcare (+1.3%). Aside from the weaker Aussie providing support, the government’s desperate AZ run-out sale boosts the prospects for local manufacturer CSL ((CSL)).

The consumer sectors were healthy in a lockdown fashion while tech made a bit of a comeback (+1.0%) after a tough week for BNPL.