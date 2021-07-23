The Overnight Report: Closing In

Daily Market Reports | Jul 23 2021

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 7280.00 – 15.00 – 0.21% S&P ASX 200 7386.40 + 77.70 1.06% S&P500 4367.48 + 8.79 0.20% Nasdaq Comp 14684.60 + 52.64 0.36% DJIA 34823.35 + 25.35 0.07% S&P500 VIX 17.69 – 0.22 – 1.23% US 10-year yield 1.27 – 0.02 – 1.17% USD Index 92.86 + 0.07 0.08% FTSE100 6968.30 – 29.98 – 0.43% DAX30 15514.54 + 92.04 0.60%

By Greg Peel

Full Steam Ahead

Wall Street decided on Wednesday night that yet another swiftly halted pullback left the way clear to confidently buy again, and our market followed suit yesterday, having not really had much of a pullback at all.

Despite another big jump in Sydney covid cases.

While all bar one sector closed in the green yesterday – healthcare was trimmed -0.2% as the Aussie rebounded – the resource sectors were the major drivers.

On a rebounding oil price, energy rose 2.5%. Last night oil prices rose again to fully wipe out Monday night’s plunge on increased OPEC production.

Materials rose 2.2%, despite a -5.7% fall in the iron ore price. Forget iron ore, yesterday was all about batteries.

BHP Group ((BHP)) has signed a deal (terms unknown) with Tesla to provide the car maker with nickel from its Nickel West plant in WA. The clue in why Elon chose the Big Australian lies in Nickel West being one of the most sustainable and lowest carbon emission nickel producers in the world.

BHP and Tesla will also work together to find renewable and battery storage solutions to reduce the miner’s carbon footprint. Going for those ESG brownie points. BHP rose 3.1% on the news.

Lithium miners have had a volatile couple of years but yesterday fiances Galaxy Resources ((GXY)) and Orocobre ((ORE)) posted production reports that put a rocket under all things lithium. Galaxy rose 9.5% and Orocobre 9.9%, firing up Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) by 10.1% to top the index.

But wait, there’s more.

Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) has received a $14.8m government grant, which had that stock up 9.0%, and rare earths hopeful Iluka Resources, better known for its mineral sands, up 7.2%.

The top four index winners yesterday were aforementioned miners while Cimic Group ((CIM)) rounded out the top five in rising 6.3% on top of the prior day’s gain after Credit Suisse upgraded to Outperform post-result.

More trouble in BNPL Land, with Zip Co ((Z1P)) dropping -7.8% to be the biggest loser following a disappointing quarterly update. Last week Zip leapt up the most shorted table to second position at 10.5% shorted.

The technology sector still managed a 0.6% gain while the banks chimed in to add to index strength with 1.1%, supported by telcos with 1.0%.

Once again you had to be quick, as almost all of the 77 index points yesterday were booked from the open.

That jump puts the ASX200 within 20 points of its all-time high. Although the futures are down -15 points this morning, likely just needing a cool-off.

Buy the Fact

New weekly US jobless claims jumped up 51,000 to 419,000 last week when economists had forecast 350,000. But Wall Street did not seem too concerned.

Tuesday night’s snap-back rally following Monday night’s big washout has reinforced confidence in the US bull market. But what it has also achieved, it would seem, is to wipe out the Nervous Nellies that may otherwise have led a sell-the-fact trend this earnings season akin to last earnings season.

The first week saw sell-the-fact responses to strong Big Bank earnings, but this week solid beats are being rewarded.

I give you Domino’s Pizza (US). It jumped almost 15% on its result, which highlighted the success of two new pizza toppings – chicken taco and cheese burger.

After the bell, Twitter’s result was worth 5% and Snap’s a full 16%. The railroads reported strong numbers and were handsomely rewarded, while the airlines disappointed. And there were a few train crashes in the mix. Texas Instruments (Dow) fell -5%, blaming the chip shortage.

But McDonalds (Dow) hit a new all-time high, as did Microsoft (Dow) and Google. Indeed, FAAMG was back driving most of the S&P500 gains, and outperformance for the Nasdaq.

Stocks reporting to date have led a net 16% gain in earnings year on year. In the March quarter it was 21%.

The mega-cap tech names will be reporting next week, which is the biggest week of every season by number of reporting stocks.

In other news, the ECB president Christiane Lagarde last night vowed to maintain a “persistently accommodative” stance of monetary policy. The US ten-year yield dropped -2 basis points to 1.26% in response. The German equivalent fell -4 basis points, to -0.39%.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1806.90 + 3.60 0.20% Silver (oz) 24.45 – 0.78 – 3.09% Copper (lb) 4.23 + 0.02 0.59% Aluminium (lb) 1.11 + 0.00 0.29% Lead (lb) 1.08 + 0.02 1.97% Nickel (lb) 8.52 + 0.16 1.89% Zinc (lb) 1.32 – 0.00 – 0.02% West Texas Crude 71.91 + 1.61 2.29% Brent Crude 73.63 + 1.47 2.04% Iron Ore (t) 201.50 – 12.10 – 5.66%

The Tesla-BHP deal was not lost on the nickel market.

Beijing has told steel producers in Jiangsu, Fujian and Yunnan provinces to cut production as the country aims to keep its annual steel output no higher than it was in 2020. Hence iron ore has broken down from its recent range around the US$220/t mark.

I had noted on Tuesday that while oil prices plunged on increased OPEC-Plus production quotas, oil analysts suggested the news was actually positive given what could have been the case if OPEC splintered and it became every man for himself. As of last night, the oils have recovered all of Monday night’s losses.

The Aussie is back up another 0.3% at US$0.7381.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -15 points or -0.2%.

Flash estimates of July PMIs will be provided across the globe today.

Japan is again closed.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS CCP Credit Corp Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans CIM Cimic Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse COH Cochlear Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley CPU Computershare Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse DMP Domino's Pizza Enterprises Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie HUB HUB24 Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans OSH Oil Search Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Credit Suisse RHC Ramsay Health Care Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett

