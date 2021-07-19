The Monday Report – 19 July 2021

Daily Market Reports | Jul 19 2021

By Greg Peel

No Conviction

In a lacklustre Friday session the ASX200 was actually square at 4pm so it was only the market-on-close orders that provided the ultimate 12 point gain.

The index did recover from an early dip but rebounded at 11am on the latest update, which at that point contained nothing material. But over the weekend the situation changed as stricter rules were applied in SW Sydney and for all of greater Sydney with regard the forced closure of construction activity and non-essential retail.

Seems handbag shops aren’t essential after all. Who knew?

Melbourne cases remain nowhere near the level of Sydney but enough, including one reginal case, to evoke the possibility of that lockdown being extended today.

More vaccines are on the way – the good gear – so it’s a balance. For the stock market, it’s a case of not enough incentive to buy but no great conviction to sell either. The ASX200 opened the week at 7345 and closed at 7348, with little interday volatility.

Perversely, the best performing sector on Friday was consumer discretionary (+0.7%). There were no standouts within index names but outside the index Michael Hill International ((MHJ)) provided a trading update that was worth 11.7%, so perhaps sentiment carried through.

And through to REITs? They rose 0.5%.

It used to be Telstra that was the daily coin toss but currently it's healthcare, with CSL ((CSL)) up and down every other day. On Friday it rose 0.9% and the sector 0.7%.

Both the banks and materials closed flat on the day and there was nothing much to report in other sectors.

Materials was a mixed bag, with Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) topping the index board with a 4.3% gain on ever rising thermal coal prices while Evolution Mining ((EVN)) topped the losers’ board in having missed FY production guidance, falling -5.3%.

Speaking of gold, it was down quite heavily on Friday night. Wall Street saw a profit-taking session and our futures were down -37 points on Saturday morning.

The weekly new case rate has jumped 67% in the US, the UK is back to peak level daily case-counts ahead of Freedom Day, and the number of cases among Olympians in Tokyo continues to grow.

Overnight, OPEC-Plus agreed to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day beginning next month. Production levels will continue to increase over 2022 with the original 5.8mbpd production cut to be wound down by September next year.

The reasons given were a clear sign of improving demand (economies reopening) meeting diminishing OECD stocks. The Brent crude price had recovered 60% year on year.