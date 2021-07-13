The Overnight Report: Taking The Risk

Daily Market Reports | Jul 13 2021

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 7272.00 + 20.00 0.28% S&P ASX 200 7333.50 + 60.20 0.83% S&P500 4384.63 + 15.08 0.35% Nasdaq Comp 14733.24 + 31.32 0.21% DJIA 34996.18 + 126.02 0.36% S&P500 VIX 16.17 – 0.01 – 0.06% US 10-year yield 1.36 + 0.01 0.52% USD Index 92.23 + 0.10 0.11% FTSE100 7125.42 + 3.54 0.05% DAX30 15790.51 + 102.58 0.65%

By Greg Peel

Material Rebound

Wall Street tanked -1% on Thursday night and fully recovered on Friday night. The ASX200 tanked on Friday and all but fully recovered yesterday. It appears Wall Street is currently the piper and the Sydney delta outbreak is inconsequential.

However, if we take out yesterday’s standout 2.2% gain for the materials sector – a sector that did not post a big fall on Friday – we see that the six sectors that rebounded yesterday did not do so to the extent of full recovery.

Technology fell -2.8% on Friday and rose 0.8% yesterday. For consumer discretionary it was -1.6% and +0.2%. Financials -0.9% and +0.6%. Industrials -1.2% and +0.2%. Healthcare -1.0% and +0.8%. Other up/downs were more muted.

Property stood out in rising 1.2% after a -0.9% fall, driven by a 2.2% gain for sector heavyweight Goodman Group ((GMG)), which we can class as a lockdown winner.

Materials were driven by solid overnight gains for base metals and for iron ore yesterday. While mining and energy stocks are not covid-immune, as we saw recently with the gold mine in Darwin, and noting the extent of FIFO workers who live in the cities, but there aren’t too many open pits or oil rigs in Greater Sydney.

What there are, as of yesterday’s update, are 112 new cases. Having begun to rise incrementally, Sydney cases are now rising exponentially, and more worryingly, so is the number of source-unknown cases (48 yesterday).

It seems pretty inevitable the lockdown will be extended, and perhaps this time open-ended, with an announcement to come possibly as soon as today. Today’s update would have to show a big plunge otherwise.

State borders are once again slamming shut, Victoria’s long run of zero daily cases has now been compromised by a couple of removalists, and about the country there’s a general wailing and gnashing of teeth.

Returning to yesterday’s stock action, all of the top five index winners were resource sector or related stocks.

Mining contractor NRW Holdings ((NWH)) won the session with a 12.0% pop after client Boggabri Coal took up an option to acquire the majority of mobile mining equipment owned by NRW subsidiary Golding Contractors. Three actual miners were on the list, including Fortescue Metals ((FMG)), while Viva Energy ((VEA)) kicked on for a second session.

Outside the index, the standout moves were for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries ((API)) after “we’ll buy anything” Wesfarmers ((WES)) made an offer for the company’s Priceline chemist chain. API shares jumped 19.7%.

Audio/visual equipment provider Audinate Group ((AD8)) added another 8.5% after analysts gushed about the company’s prospects as shows and events return in the US, and the company’s guidance upgrade surprised.

After another triple-high session on Wall Street, our futures are up 20 points this morning.

Wanna Get High?

The Dow fell over -100 points from the open last night following Friday night’s rapid recovery from Thursday night’s -1% pullback. Not surprising, but the sellers were put quickly back in their boxes.

The three major indices then pushed their way up steadily to yet another triple-header of all-time highs. When the closing bell rang, the Dow was sitting smack on 35,000 for the first time, but just ticked back as the dust settled.

There were no specific drivers of last night’s kick-on, and investors are taking a punt ahead of tonight’s major events. The June CPI result will be released, and JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, both Dow components, kick off the June quarter earnings season.

Wall Street is well prepared for another high CPI number. A response will likely come down to how it compares to May’s decades-high result. The June number will not resolve the transitory-structural debate, as spiking inflation is anticipated by both camps in the near term, and by the Fed.

Jerome Powell will be forced to defend the result, whatever it may be, in a scheduled testimony to Congress tomorrow night.

As for corporate earnings, the fact that we’re back at all-time highs again opens up the prospect for a repeat of March quarter market responses.

To reiterate, March saw a record number of “beats” but only those companies that really knocked it out of the park were rewarded with buying, and they were few. Common or garden beats were met with “sell the fact”. Misses were trounced.

Forecasts are for net S&P500 earnings growth to exceed 60% year on year. Back in the Dark Ages (pre-covid), 10% would be seen as extraordinary. Earnings are cycling the depths of the covid recession last year, so the numbers are justifiable.

The question then is: are valuations justifiable?

As of last night, the S&P500 has doubled from its March 2020 covid-low. Yes. The broad market index is up 37% year on year, but 100% from March.

So strap in.

Speaking of strapping in, in the wake of Branson’s little sortie into the heavens on the weekend Virgin Galactic shares fell -18% last night. Sell the fact? No, the company is cashing in on its success by announcing a capital raise.

If you didn’t book in early for US$200,000 a ride, it is expected new bookings will be at US$400,000. Please form an orderly queue.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1806.50 – 1.40 – 0.08% Silver (oz) 26.21 + 0.14 0.54% Copper (lb) 4.25 – 0.05 – 1.19% Aluminium (lb) 1.13 + 0.00 0.04% Lead (lb) 1.06 – 0.00 – 0.25% Nickel (lb) 8.44 – 0.05 – 0.57% Zinc (lb) 1.32 – 0.02 – 1.18% West Texas Crude 74.10 – 0.46 – 0.62% Brent Crude 75.20 – 0.35 – 0.46% Iron Ore (t) 218.45 + 1.95 0.90%

Not much to report. Just a bit of a pullback here and there.

We note iron ore seems to be consolidating just under US$220/t, but every time I say that it tends to jump one way or the other.

The Aussie has slipped a bit to US$0.7481.

Today

Today we’ll see the NAB business confidence survey for June.

China reports June trade numbers.

US CPI.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ABP Abacus Property Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett CBA CommBank Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie COF Centuria Office REIT Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans NAB National Australia Bank Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie SXY Senex Energy Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie WSA Western Areas Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie WTC Wisetech Global Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie

