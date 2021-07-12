The Monday Report – 12 July 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:18 AM

By Greg Peel

Of Yields and Illness

On Friday the ASX200 was sold off on the back of a Wall Street sell-off sparked by another sharp drop in US yields. But there is also the local covid factor at play. The index bottomed out down -115 points mid-afternoon before some buying emerged, and a 20 point market-on-close kicker saved the day to a modest extent.

We could spend time dissecting Friday but given Wall Street completely reversed on Friday night, on a rebound in bond yields, and our futures closed up 76 points on Saturday morning, that would be unnecessary.

However…

Following the Saturday futures close came news of 50 cases reported in Sydney on Friday, 77 on Saturday, and one death, and a prediction of triple digits from Gladys for yesterday’s numbers, due this morning.

It seems a lay-down misere the Sydney lockdown will be again extended – the only question is to whether by only the one week. Sydney 2021 is beginning to look a lot like Melbourne 2020. That lockdown last 112 days, or around three and a half months.

Briefly, Friday was a bit of a mixed bag on the back of the two driving forces.

Technology was thumped -2.8% despite low yields supposedly being positive but then being now dominated in market cap terms by BNPL, along with Computershare ((CPU)) which likes rising rates, the sector is very retail-dependent. Consumer discretionary fell -1.6% to be the next worst performer.

That would be your virus.

Property, inclusive of retail REITs, fell -0.9%.

Banks like neither low yields nor heightened bankruptcy/mortgage foreclosure risk and insurance companies like rising rates. Financials fell -0.9%. Cap-wise industrials are influenced by the “mobility” toll road and airport stocks and fell -1.2%. Within the sector CSR ((CSR)) was the worst index performer in falling -6.6%. Construction lockdown?

Energy was the only sector to close in the green (+0.1%) but only thanks to Viva Energy’s ((VEA)) 5.1% pop on a guidance upgrade.

All other sectors closed lower by degrees although utilities only by a whisker, remembering that lower bond yields are actually positive for plodding yield payers.

One little point to make: US bonds yields caused a scare on Friday night, while our ten-year rose 4 basis points to 1.35%.

So that was Friday, but we move into today on a balance of risks that does not make a Wall Street-following rebound a certainty.