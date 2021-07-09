Introducing FlexRule X, the Next Generation of End-to-End Decision Automation Platform: Ready for Early Access

PR NewsWire | 1:30 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – FlexRule, listed amongst the 10 Australian SaaS Companies to Watch in 2021 presents FlexRule X, the next-gen end-to-end decision automation platform delivers the perfect combination of rule-based decisioning, human workflow, machine learning, and decision robotics for leaders to improve the quality and speed of their key business decisions.

FlexRule X is the most advanced and comprehensive end-to-end decision automation platform packed with powerful capabilities required for automating business decisions. FlexRule is giving early access to the platform for you to explore all these features and more.

  • AutoML module to build and productionalize Machine Learning (ML) models with no or less data science skills or experience
  • Business rules mining to extract and build business decision from data
  • Single click deployment of business decisions to 3 main cloud providers: Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud
  • Built-in and seamless integration with GIT to enable team collaboration
  • More Data and Apps integration (i.e., Google Workspace, LinkedIn, Twitter and 2FA Security token) for more capable and smarter bots
  • New and modern UI and UX for the best User Experience

End-to-End Decision Automation
End-to-End Decision Automation

FlexRule X platform democratizes decision automation and enables leaders to use the right AI technology for the right problem, thus ensuring success, maximizing ROI of automation initiatives, and delivering real business values. It empowers business, operation, and technology leaders to improve the speed and quality of key business decisions that are influenced by infinite and frequent changes in regulated environments.

About FlexRule

FlexRule™ Advanced Decision Management Suite—a powerful, low-code, unified platform, architected for the businesses to make optimized, customer-centric, and situation-aware decisions—enabling organizations to automate end-to-end operational decisions and tactical business decisions across business rules, processes, data, analytics, and robotics. With customers ranging from start-ups to large enterprises to government agencies, FlexRule has delivered game-changing business results across many industries such as Finance, Healthcare, Energy, insurance, banking, telecom, security & risk management, technology & consulting, and supply chain & logistics.

Website: www.flexrule.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/flexrule

Related Links :

Advanced Decision Management Suite

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 09, 2021

2:33 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 9 July 2021

12:14 PM - Weekly Reports
3
Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 Jul 2021

11:06 AM - Weekly Reports
4
ESG Focus: It’s Easy Being Green – For Now

10:40 AM - ESG Focus
5
The Wrap: Retail, BNPL, Oz Dividends

10:01 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Zip Co: Rebound Underway?

Jun 15 2021 - Technicals
2
Rudi’s View: Goodman Group, CBA And Tyro Payments

Jun 10 2021 - Rudi's View
3
CSL: Buy The Dip

Jun 22 2021 - Technicals
4
Material Matters: China, Coal And Iron Ore

Jun 15 2021 - Commodities
5
Who Has BNPL Pole Position?

Jul 05 2021 - Australia
6
Republication: Beyond Bitcoin: Ethereum and DeFi

Jun 28 2021 - Feature Stories