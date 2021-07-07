Lendlease’s Earnings Visibility Shrouded

Australia | 11:22 AM

Successful cost reductions and divestments could provide desperately needed visibility to Lendlease’s value following last week’s profit warning, but brokers want greater clarity over future earnings drivers

-Brokers suspect there’s more negative news ahead for Lendlease

-Clarity needed on future operational performance

-Review expected to target major cost savings

-Potential for re-rating over medium term

By Mark Story

Given that Lendlease Group’s ((LLC)) first half to December 2020 core $205m net profit after tax was below consensus expectations of $213m, the global property developer’s profit warning issued on 1st July shouldn’t have been too much of a shock for the market.

Lendlease's guidance to FY21 core operating profit after tax of $375-410m, -16% below consensus forecasts, revealed that the pandemic is weighing more heavily on near-term development earnings than brokers previously expected. Lendlease also flagged delays with International Quarter London (IQL) as a contributing factor to not hitting consensus.

Much of the profit cut relates to cities going in and out of lockdown during the past financial year which halted work across numerous office, retail and residential projects.

Recently appointed CEO Tony Lombardo highlighted that covid weighed heavily on operating conditions, with London being one of the hardest hit. As a case in point, slower lease-up and/or weaker rents at the first two residential for rent buildings at Elephant Park are expected to reduce profits from the level previously recognised, hence impacting FY21 earnings.

Lombardo also flagged claims relating to historical projects completed prior to the sale of the engineering business could see Lendlease incur an additional provision in the range of -$90m to -$175m after tax in fiscal 2021. While the impact to the business remains uncertain in timing and magnitude, the group expects FY21 profit after tax of $200-320m.

New business model evolving

Reflecting lower development earnings in the near term and a slower ramp-up in activity, Citi has reduced its FY22 earnings forecasts to $578m which is -8% below consensus. But having concluded that the drivers of Lendlease’s profit announcement are predominantly one-off or timing-related, the broker’s longer-term forecasts remain largely intact.

Taking some comfort from development progress in Sydney, Melbourne and Milan, Citi retains a Buy recommendation but lowers its target price to $15.97 to reflect lower forecast earnings.

Overall, the broker continues to see scope for a multi-year re-rating for Lendlease as the business model evolves. Based on the $112bn development pipeline, Citi also sees the potential for the stock to re-rate over the medium term, especially once the non-core business is exited.

Citi expects the wide-ranging review of the business being undertaken by Lombardo to lead to cost savings and sees the continued simplification of Lendlease as a positive. The broker expects to see an increased focus on the group’s $110bn development pipeline and scope to grow the $38bn funds management platform.

While Macquarie concedes a medium-term focus on key business priorities would be positive, the broker suspects this could result in near-term earnings dilution. The broker notes every -1% reduction in costs could be a 3.4% benefit to earnings per share (EPS) in FY22.

Investment strategy: Urban regeneration & funds management

While Morgan Stanley’s mid longer-term thesis for Lendlease’s urbanisation pipeline has not changed, the broker’s near-term conviction remains subdued, and is forecasting FY21 core net profit of $392.5m.

An update on Lombardo’s wide-ranging review will come on 16 August at the company's FY21 result release. Morgan Stanley, which has an Equal-weight rating and $13.00 target price, also suspects a material cost savings target is likely to be announced.

Ord Minnett suspects Lombardo’s restructure could result in annualised cost savings of $50m per annum. The broker maintains a Hold recommendation on Lendlease, but its target price increases to $13.00 from $12.80 due to an increase in the broker’s net asset value estimate.

While Ord Minnett expects the development pipeline to drive materially higher stabilised earnings, earnings recovery is in the broker’s view a FY23-plus story.

Meanwhile, Citi believes Lendlease's growing global urban regeneration pipeline and the funds management business should drive medium-term earnings growth for the company, with earnings visibility increasing over time.

Including profit at Milan Innovation District, profits at Tower 2, One Sydney Harbour, and Melbourne Quarter this results in around $250m from urban regeneration.

The broker also notes the improvement in the group’s liquidity and capital position post the April 2020 equity raising helps secure capital needed to fund the development pipeline, while also taking advantage of other near-term opportunities.