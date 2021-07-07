Ingersoll Rand Launches the New GDK Series of Rotary Screw Compressors

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is proud to launch the new GDK Series of high efficiency oil-lubricated rotary screw compressors.

The GDK Series is the first product line in Asia-Pacific to integrate and leverage the innovative technologies from Ingersoll Rand and Gardner Denver’s Industrial Group, following the merger of both companies. Combining cutting edge engineering design, world class technology, and stringent quality control along with global resources and expertise, the GDK Series delivers some of the lowest lifecycle and operating costs on the market; providing some of the best value compressors available today.

Powered by Ingersoll Rand’s proprietary, Hybrid Permanent Magnet (HPM) motor, the GDK Series comprises of ten new models that cater to wide range of flowrates, from between 0.81 m3/min up to 13.41 m3/min. Designed to deliver high efficiency, class leading turndown, and outstanding performance, the GDK Series is the ideal solution for a wide range of industries and applications; including automotive repair, cabinet making, packaging, and general manufacturing.



Gardner Denver GDK Series of Rotary Screw Compressor

Hybrid Permanent Magnet motor provides significant energy savings

Ingersoll Rand’s proprietary HPM motor is an IE5, IP66 rated unit that is designed for maximum efficiency and reliability. Featuring a compact design that is 30% smaller than conventional variable frequency motors, The GDK HPM motor can be directly connected to the male rotor of a compressor’s airend. This unique configuration eliminates many of the drive train losses experienced in conventional compressor design, significantly reducing energy consumption. Combined with a detachable stator winding, the unit streamlines maintenance and service, helping to further reduce costs.

Total control delivers maximum productivity

The GDK Series compressors utilize the state-of-the-art LE-120 intelligent touch screen controller. The LE-120 provides simple, user friendly control of the compressed air system. Continuous monitoring of critical components, combined with "smart" control, allows the LE-120 to optimize compressor operation to meet downstream compressed air demand. This allows the GDK Series to provide reliable operation that delivers stable and consistent pressure; maximizing productivity and helping to reduce system downtime in even the most demanding industrial applications.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our portfolio of products consists of air compressors, pumps, blowers, and systems for fluid management, loading and material handling as well as power tools. With over 16,000 employees globally, our team develops customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

