The Monday Report – 05 July 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:16 AM

By Greg Peel

A Cunning Plan

Amidst what must have been a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth at Friday’s National Cabinet meeting emerged a four-phase reopening plan from the prime minister. Each phase requires a milestone to be hit in the vaccine stroll-out, but those milestones, and hence a timeline, are yet to be determined.

But the fact the prime minister now has a plan is a novelty in itself.

Meanwhile, back in Stalinglad, the daily case count for Thursday announced on Friday morning jumped ominously to 31, having been running in the low twenties to that point. This was countered by signs of the outbreak being controlled in other states, so there was some trade-off, but as far as the market was concerned, it appears the “plan” was all that mattered.

Friday’s case-count in Sydney came in at 35, but Saturday’s dropped to 16. We’ll learn yesterday’s at 11am this morning. With a week to go Sydney remains locked down and isolated as interstate borders begin to reopen elsewhere, and the bubble inflates once more.

This news was unknown when the futures closed dead flat on Saturday morning – seemingly cautious in the face of another rally on Wall Street.

The ASX200 closed the week pretty much where it started, but with a few ups and downs in between. In fact the index remains about where it was in early June.

On Friday, all sectors rallied but for staples, down a tick, and technology, down -0.1%. Energy was the standout performer (+1.8%) on a jump in oil prices, with OPEC still undecided on its production quotas.

Industrials gained 1.3% with some help from Qantas ((QAN)), which rose 3.5% on “plan” excitement. Sydney Airport ((SYD)) gained 1.0%.

Consumer discretionary rose 1.3%, led out by a 20.3% leap for IDP Education ((IEL)) after the company announced it will acquire 100% of the British Council’s Indian International English Language Testing System.

The banks made a comeback (+0.8%) having been knocked down earlier by delta fears while telcos gained 0.8% as investors continue to reward Telstra’s ((TLS)) quick-fire sale of its towers business at a healthy price, implying nice goodie bags to be handed out.

Speaking of comebacks, a2 Milk ((A2M)) is on the move, rising another 5.2% on Friday. It’s a long way back to the $19 share price seen one year ago.