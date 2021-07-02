Four Points by Sheraton, Perth Launches New Staycation Packages

PR NewsWire | Jul 02 2021

SYDNEY, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — This Winter, Four Points by Sheraton, Perth has launched a limited series of travel packages to offer the perfect holiday itinerary and gateway to all Perth has to offer.



Four Points by Sheraton Perth, Hotel Exterior



Four Points by Sheraton Perth, King Deluxe Guest Room

This series of special ‘staycation’ packages at Four Points by Sheraton Perth offers the perfect opportunity for couples and families to enjoy a weekend or midweek getaway in Perth in a prime innercity location. Right in time for school holidays, guests can enjoy a stay in the city whilst visiting key attractions including a cinematic experience at Palace Cinemas or a round of mini golf at Holey Moley. Added incentives include earning Double Marriott Bonvoy points and incentives for early bookings.

Four Points by Sheraton Perth is conveniently located near Yagan Square, Raine Square and Perth’s CBD. With single and double room configurations, multiple onsite dining locations and a fitness centre, Four Points is the ideal location for your next holiday in Perth, whether travelling in a family group or with your significant other.

For guests travelling to Perth, or those looking to explore more of their own city, Four Points by Sheraton Perth is the perfect location to experience the city with extra incentives, offering travellers the choice of the following four packages:

Holey Moley Staycation – Enjoy a holiday designed for the whole family. Stay in one of the hotel’s spacious Superior Rooms with breakfast for two adults and two children, 9 Holes of Mini Golf at Holey Moley Northbridge and a guaranteed late checkout of 2pm .

Enjoy a holiday designed for the whole family. Stay in one of the hotel’s spacious Superior Rooms with breakfast for two adults and two children, 9 Holes of Mini Golf at Holey Moley Northbridge and a guaranteed late checkout of . Palace Cinemas Staycation – Enjoy a staycation in the city with a cinematic experience with standard admission for two adults and two children to Palace Raine Square, offering the best in first-release cinema, screening in a sophisticated, unique architectural space including four bespoke bars and a cinema rooftop terrace

Enjoy a staycation in the city with a cinematic experience with standard admission for two adults and two children to Palace Raine Square, offering the best in first-release cinema, screening in a sophisticated, unique architectural space including four bespoke bars and a cinema rooftop terrace Rise and Shine Early Bird Offer – Includes a two night stay, Australian breakfast with barista coffee for 2 people daily and a late checkout of 1pm from $299

– Includes a two night stay, Australian breakfast with barista coffee for 2 people daily and a late checkout of from Earn, Eat, Enjoy – Earn double Marriott Bonvoy points per stay with breakfast included for two adults and two children, and a daily hotel credit to enjoy on-site restaurants and bars from $182

For more information, on participating hotels and packages visit our Staycation Packages by Four Points Sheraton site.

