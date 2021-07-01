UPowr customers now collectively displacing 1,898,000 kgs of CO2 every year

PR NewsWire | 11:28 AM

The Aussie startup chasing ambitious CO2 displacement goal

SYDNEY, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Australian cleantech company UPowr today announced that they had surpassed 2000kW install capacity for their residential solar business – the start-up’s first major milestone on the road to making more electrified energy assets accessible to Australian homeowners.

UPowr customers are now collectively displacing an estimated +1.89 million kgs of CO2 every year, thanks to their solar power systems.*

This milestone is a major step for UPowr on its mission to accelerate the shift to a world beyond net zero, by transforming the way our homes generate and use energy.

By 2030, UPowr’s goal is to displace over 7.5 Billion kilograms of CO2 from the atmosphere, by helping 1 million Aussie homeowners install clean energy assets.**

"I’m really proud of the team’s effort in hitting the 2mW milestone. A big thank you to our partners who placed their trust in the UPowr business model. We’re chasing 10mW next, and I can’t wait to see what this team delivers," Stu Philpot, UPowr Co-Founder and CEO.

The estimated annual CO2 displacement volume, based on UPowr’s 2000kW install capacity is equivalent to:

951,558 kgs of coal, burned

808,450 Litres of fuel, consumed

230,877,743 smartphones, charged

4,394 barrels of oil, consumed

229 homes, powered by coal.

To learn more about the UPowr mission, visit https://upowr.co/about

About UPowr: UPowr is an Australian cleantech startup with a mission to help drive electrification and accelerate the global transition to an electrified energy system.

Starting with solar, but soon to deploy an ecosystem of renewable energy assets, UPowr’s platform enables clean energy to be democratised, distributed, storable and networked across the home, on-site storage and personal transportation.

*CO2 displacement calculated as kW installed x 4 x 365 x 0.65 kg per year. 0.65 kg = average emission intensity of the grid in Australia, as at 2021.

** kW installed = ave system size (8kW) x 1 million households. CO2 displacement calculated using the below formula.

