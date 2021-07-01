10 Best Wines in the World as judged at the International Wine Challenge 2021

PR NewsWire | Jul 01 2021

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The International Wine Challenge, the world’s most influential, impartial and rigorously judged wine competition, has announced the 10 highest scoring wines from its 2021 competition.



Chris Hatcher & Steven Frost from Wolf Blass Wines

Winners from eight countries were named the top wines of the competition, having proven themselves to be the absolute finest in their categories following multiple stages of intensive blind-tastings by a panel of leading global experts from across the industry. Five of these outstanding wines have been awarded the ultimate accolade of Champion, which is given to wines that are considered the absolute ‘best in show’, beating all other National Trophy winners in the categories of red, white, sparkling, sweet and fortified.

10 Best Wines in the World as judged by the International Wine Challenge 2021:

France Clos de la Roche Grand Cru Cuvée Cyrot Chaudron

Hospices de Beaune 2019, Maison Albert Bichot IWC Champion Red Wine 2021,

International Pinot Noir Trophy, French

Red Trophy, Red Burgundy Trophy France Vintage 2008, Piper-Heidsieck IWC Champion Sparkling Wine 2021,

Champagne Trophy, Vintage Classic

Blend Champagne Trophy Greece Sigalas Santorini Barrel 2020, Domaine Sigalas IWC Champion White Wine 2021,

Greek White Trophy Italy Vinsanto di Carmignano Capezzana Riserva 2013,

Tenuta Di Capezzana IWC Champion Sweet Wine 2021,

Italian Sweet Trophy Spain Lustau Palo Cortado V.O.R.S 30 Years, Emilio Lustau IWC Champion Fortified Wine 2021,

Sherry Trophy, Palo Cortado Trophy Australia Wolf Blass Grey Label McLaren Vale Shiraz 2019,

Wolf Blass Wines International Shiraz Trophy, McLaren

Vale Shiraz Trophy Austria Sauvignon Blanc Kitzeck-Sausal Südsteiermark

2019, Weingut Schneeberger International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy,

Austrian Sauvignon Blanc Trophy France Corton Charlemagne Grand Cru Domaine du Pavillon 2019,

Maison Albert Bichot IWC Organic Trophy 2021, International

Chardonnay Trophy, French White

Trophy, White Burgundy Trophy Germany Erbacher Siegelsberg Riesling Grosses Gewächs

2015, Weingut Schloss Reinhartshausen International Riesling Trophy, German

White Trophy New Zealand Valli Pinot Noir Gibbston Vineyard 2019, Valli

Vineyards IWC Sustainable Trophy 2021, New

Zealand Red Trophy, Central Otago

Pinot Noir Trophy

For the first time in the history of the International Wine Challenge, a Greek producer, Domaine Sigalas, was awarded the 2021 Champion White Wine for Sigalas Santorini Barrel 2020, its wine made from the indigenous grape variety Assyrtiko, with judges describing it as ‘supremely well balanced and characterful.‘

A Shiraz from McLaren Vale has beaten examples from across Australia and Syrah from around the world to be awarded International Shiraz Trophy, securing its place in the 10 best wines of the International Wine Challenge 2021. Wolf Blass Grey Label McLaren Vale Shiraz 2019 from Wolf Blass Wines impressed the judges with its ‘ripe, fleshy, generous and delicious fruit’. This year’s result represents the first time in almost a decade that Australia has won this trophy. The skill of the Wolf Blass team was left in no doubt in this year’s competition as winemakers Chris Hatcher & Steven Frost also won IWC Red Winemaker of the Year, the fourth time they have been recipients of this internationally acclaimed accolade.

This builds on the wider success of Australian winemakers in this year’s awards in which South Australia scooped multiple trophies including the Australian White Trophy for Penfolds Reserve Bin A Chardonnay 2019, the Australian Red Trophy for Kilikanoon Wines Baudinet 2019, as well as the Australian Riesling Trophy for Gatt High Eden Riesling 2016. Further cementing its reputation as a globally recognised producer of premium wines, Tasmania was awarded the Australian Sparkling Trophy in this year’s competition for Arras E.J Carr Late Disgorged Vintage 2005 from House of Arras.

Neighbouring New Zealand secured its place in the 10 best wines of the International Wine Challenge 2021 with the Valli Pinot Noir Gibbston Vineyard 2019 from Central Otago claiming the IWC Sustainable Trophy. Judged against all other red wines in New Zealand, it was also declared New Zealand Red Trophy winner for 2021, with the judges thrilled ‘to taste a Gibbston Pinot in full flow’.

New Zealand saw success in the wider competition with a Chardonnay from Hawke’s Bay, which beat white wines from across the country to be awarded the New Zealand White Trophy. Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2019 impressed the judges with its ‘really pure fruit flavours with sophisticated balance’ and was described as ‘a perfectly formed Chardonnay’.

Co-Chair Tim Atkin MW commented: ‘With wines from over 50 countries entered into the IWC and each wine judged purely on its merit, it’s impossible to predict which wines will come out on top in any given year, which is what makes the competition so exciting. It’s great to see lesser-known wines such as the Austrian Sauvignon Blanc and an Assyrtiko from Greece standing alongside more familiar names in this year’s top 10 scoring wines.‘

The full list of Trophy and Champion award winners at the 2021 International Wine Challenge released on 30th June can be found here.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

The International Wine Challenge

In its 38th year, the International Wine Challenge is accepted as the world’s most rigorous, impartial and influential wine competition. The International Wine Challenge assesses every wine ‘blind’ and judges each for its faithfulness to style, region and vintage. Awards include medals (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and Commended awards. Trophies are awarded to the very best wines in each category. The International Wine Challenge is committed to helping consumers discover great wine, and the medals displayed on winning bottles offer a trusted guarantee of quality.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1555031/international_wine_challenge.jpg?p=medium600

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms