The Monday Report – 28 June 2021

Daily Market Reports | Jun 28 2021

By Greg Peel

Lockdown

Friday’s trade on the ASX was boosted by a strong session on Wall Street and possibly by relief that what seemed an inevitable Sydney lockdown extended only to the eastern suburbs. While the action was fairly choppy, the 7300 mark was conquered by the close.

With Wall Street a little stronger again on Friday night, our futures closed up 5 points at 7am on Saturday morning.

A few of hours later, Gladys announced the full Sydney and regional lockdown for two weeks. Snap lockdowns were subsequently announced in Perth and Darwin and borders slammed shut across the country.

All in time for school holidays.

So we might assume a +5 point indication by the futures for today can be dismissed.

For the record, Friday saw a relatively uniform rally among sectors but with three bucking the trend.

The excitement over the Woolworths ((WOW))/Endeavour ((EDV)) split, which saw Woolworths effectively rally ex-Endeavour on Thursday, waned on Friday. Woolworths fell -2.6% and the staples sector -0.9%.

Credit Suisse became the third FNArena database broker in a week to downgrade CSL ((CSL)) to Hold from Buy equivalents, citing a stretched valuation given issues of lower US collection volumes prompting higher donor fees. CSL fell -0.5% and healthcare -0.3%.

On the flipside, materials regained leadership of the index with a 1.0% gain, having struggled recently with a fall in gold and Beijing’s interference in commodity markets. Iron ore appears on the rise again, but volatility is only ever a day away.

Technology fell -0.7% despite a 0.7% gain for the Nasdaq overnight, led down by the same BNPL stocks that had led gains most of the week.

The biggest individual mover on the day was Boral ((BLD)), which rose 6.1% after Seven Group ((SVW)) lifted its takeover offer. Seven Group fell -2.6%.

But no point in dwelling, as all will be forgotten today no doubt. News is 19 new cases were recorded overnight, related to the Bondi cluster, which will be added to today’s official 24 hour count.

Friday night did nevertheless see a strong session for most commodities, which should provide some support.