The Monday Report – 07 June 2021

Daily Market Reports | Jun 07 2021

By Greg Peel

Onward Ever Upward

After bottoming out on Tuesday, the ASX200 spent the rest of the week trending higher into blue sky territory. It would not have been unreasonable to have expected some profit-taking on a Friday, and a choppy start from the open suggested this may well be the case.

But no, we saw instead what used to be called a “claret run” from lunchtime to ensure yet another record. For the week, the index gained 1.6%.

It was almost, but not quite, an across-the-board rally on Friday. I had suggested healthcare was the sector to watch on a fall in the Aussie and indeed, it gained 1.4%, but all of financials, staples, energy, industrials and utilities posted similar moves.

Telcos weren’t far behind (+0.8%) while discretionary lagged (+0.6%), but the offsets were materials (-1.5%) and technology (-0.5%).

Big falls in gold and base metals prices on Thursday night drove materials lower, with the lower Aussie unable to save the day. Meanwhile, tech appears to have become an exhausted trade for now, despite the Nasdaq finding renewed vitality over the week.

It is unusual for the two to become disconnected.

ARB Corp ((ARB)) won the day on the index with a 6.3% gain on broker upgrades. Origin Energy ((ORG)) enjoyed stronger oil prices (+5.4%) but like its downstream peer, is bouncing back from a year to date de-rating. Electricity wholesale prices are no longer falling.

The banks were boosted by a sizeable 5.1% lift for Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)).

Four of the top five losers were gold miners.

In economic news, lending to housing rose 3.7% in April compared to 4.5% which was a bit shy of expectation given 5.4% was forecast. A sign that housing is reaching peak unaffordability? Having spent a long time shut out of the market, owner-occupiers have pushed loan growth to 55% above the average of the five years up to covid.

Investors, who went a bit quiet after a knuckle-rapping from APRA, have pushed loans to their highest level since 2017.

There is as yet no sign of the rally abating, with the futures closing up 7 points on Saturday morning. We must note, however, that the Aussie has bounced right back to where it was.

Gold has thus reversed its loss but not so base metals in general, while the oils push ever higher.