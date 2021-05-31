‘Vegeta’ Seasoning up the competition in Australia’s Food Sport Arena

PR NewsWire | May 31 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Australia’s Food Sport event, World Food Championships Australia, has seasoned up the competition with sponsor, Vegeta. The official stock sponsor of the 2021 World Food Championships Australia, which is set to be held in Melbourne, 9-11 July and Sydney 22-24 October.



Vegeta, seasoning up the World Food Champions Australia kitchen

"We are thrilled to have Vegeta join our growing Food Sport platform," said Belinda Markoski, Director of Partnerships GL Exhibitions. "Incorporating other products, sponsors and teams is one of the key growth initiatives for our mission, which is to identify and celebrate cooks of all types.

" WFCA’s competitors who advance to the semi-finals will be challenged to create a winning dish, incorporating Vegeta for a chance to win the Golden Ticket Entry straight into the 2022 qualifying event in Dallas TX.

"We are excited for all competitors to cook with Vegeta, as we know Vegta will provide a great culinary experience through the quality, taste & versatility" said Marketing Manager Julia Hudaly.

The creation of Vegeta, a star that will soon conquer the world and become a global brand. Vegeta is always the right choice. Whether it is for a family favourite recipe or exploring new creative combinations. Vegeta is the answer to all your cooking questions. It is your secret ingredient!

"Vegeta will let competitors use their imagination to re-create their signature recipes. It’s an opportunity to break the rules and improvise to create a perfect tasting dish," said Belinda Markoski, Director of Partnerships GL Exhibitions.

Whether you’re a home cook or seasoned food competitor, it’s safe to say that we’ve all been spending more time in the kitchen whipping up new recipe creations during the past year of the COVID pandemic. As a result, organizers at the World Food Championships Australia (WFCA) invites cooks of all types to put their recent kitchen skills and recipes to a taste test for a chance to compete on the World stage at the WFC in Dallas TX USA in 2022.

Event Information: www.worldfoodchampionship.com.au

About the World Food Championships (WFC)

Since the World Food Championships (WFC) debuted in 2012 in the USA, sponsored by Walmart, the event has awarded more than $1.5 million in prize money and has produced 30 TV food stars. Global events company, GL Exhibitions is bringing the event to Australia and will be running it alongside the largest Australian food events targeted to the home cook, Love Cooking Show Live and the Cake Bake & Sweets Show in Melbourne and Sydney.

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world’s best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 6 categories (Barbecue, Burger, Seafood, Vegan, Chicken and Beef). Now, Australians can compete to win a Golden Ticket entry to cook off against world competitors in Dallas TX, USA’s Ultimate Food Fight in 2022.

Dates: Melbourne – 9 – 11 July 2021, Melbourne Convention & Exhibitions Centre,

Sydney 22 – 24 October 2021, Sydney Showgrounds

Registrations open: 15th March 2021

Instagram: @worldfoodchampionshipsaus Facebook: @worldfoodchampionshipsaustralia

