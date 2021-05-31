The Monday Report – 31 May 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:19 AM

By Greg Peel

Record

“As to why the futures are up 0.8% this morning is unclear, unless it’s just about some base metal price gains. It might be a pre-set ahead of a big buying order today, but we’ll see.”

Given the ASX200 was up 70 points in the first half hour on Friday, I think my pre-opening assumption may have been correct. The futures were up 0.8% to the S&P500’s 0.1% gain on Thursday night.

The materials sector was indeed the biggest gainer, up 1.9%, but buying across the board, mostly in cyclicals, suggests a big order hit the market from the open. It has been suggested for US investors that the Australian market is a good hedge against inflation, given our miners and banks make up the bulk of market cap. Perhaps there’s a clue here.

What we didn’t see, nonetheless, is any pullback once the order was filled. But then maybe it wasn’t filled until the close. Or maybe, having smashed through 7100 on the open, momentum carried the index gradually higher throughout the day.

Outside of materials, energy rose 1.7% and the banks 1.3%. Industrials, in which even the airports and toll road companies can be considered cyclical rather than defensive at this time, as well as other industries, rose 1.6%. And the same can be said for property, which gained 1.7%.

The more obvious defensives closed higher but clearly underperformed. Staples up 0.7%, telcos 0.6%, healthcare 0.4% and utilities 0.1%. Technology was the only sector to miss out (-0.5%).

Staples’ gain came with the help of an 8.6% jump for Inghams Group ((ING)) after the company upgraded guidance. Covid has provided a tough time for the chook farmer, with cook-at-home failing to overcome loss of restaurant sales and surging feed prices.

A 5.6% rise for South32 ((S32)) underscored the metal price rally overnight, while 5.1% for Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) suggested Victoria’s lockdown was of no concern in the bigger reopening picture.

CSR ((CSR)) went ex-dividend, so we can ignore its biggest loser drop of -5.3%. We can also ignore a -5.1% drop for Nuix ((NXL)), as that stock is currently up and down like a yo-yo.

This is the second time this month the ASX200 has appeared to smash through the top of the range at 7100. On May 10, the index hit 7172. On May 11, it fell -100 points.

Admittedly that was driven by a weak night on Wall Street, but it did rather show up the lack of true conviction in the prior day’s trade. Wall Street is a little higher overnight, so we probably won’t see a repeat.

And the futures closed up 6 points on Saturday morning.

But today is the last day of the month…