Dynata Expands Loyalty Program Relationship With Flybuys

Delivers access to a wider selection of audiences, including hard-to-reach segments, and gives Flybuys loyalty members greater opportunity to earn loyalty points

SYDNEY, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform, today announced an expansion of its existing loyalty partnership with Flybuys, Australia’s most popular loyalty program, with over 8 million members. The expansion allows members to participate in Dynata surveys via the Flybuys website portal, enabling Dynata’s clients to reach a larger audience of highly engaged, quality-controlled participants in hard-to-reach segments, such as innovators and early adopters. In return, Flybuys members will be rewarded by collecting points which they can redeem in the Flybuys Rewards Store or towards their next shop at some of Australia’s leading retailers.

Dynata first partnered with Flybuys in February 2020, allowing Flybuys members to participate in Dynata surveys on the go by accessing the Dynata survey platform through the Flybuys mobile app. The expansion of this partnership allows Dynata to grow the world’s largest "by invitation only" market research community, built through two decades’ of experience in the loyalty marketplace.

"Our loyalty partnerships across Asia and in Australia specifically are vital for providing our clients access to verified audiences at scale, to power high quality insights and better business decisions." said James Burge, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific for Dynata. "Loyalty partnerships are one of the long-term foundations of Dynata’s audience development strategy globally and in the Australian market since we first launched this approach locally in 2014. The growth of our Flybuys partnership is an excellent complement to our existing programs and our ability to reach and target specialty and hard-to-reach audiences in a way that is both engaging and rewarding for members. The expansion of our partnership with Flybuys ensures our clients conducting research in Australia can understand, respond and engage with the right audiences."

Rosemary Martin, Chief Customer Officer, Flybuys, said, "It is important that we give our members flexibility in how they choose to engage with Flybuys and collect Flybuys points. Making Surveys available on our website was a natural evolution and opens up points collection opportunities to a broader set of members."

About Dynata

Dynata is the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves more than 5,500 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com

About Flybuys|

Established in 1994, Flybuys is Australia’s most popular loyalty program, helping Australians to enjoy a wide range of rewards and benefits when they shop. Flybuys is committed to serving its more than 8 million active members with new and exciting ways to engage with the program. Flybuys points can be collected across 24 participating brands making up 25% of Australian retail sales including Coles, Kmart, Target, Catch.com.au and Optus. Members can also earn points using the Klarna app, completing surveys through the Flybuys’ website or app, and via Flybuys’ financial, insurance and travel services partners. Flybuys is a joint venture between Wesfarmers and Coles. For more information, visit www.flybuys.com.au

