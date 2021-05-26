Synlait Milk Eyes Recovery, But Risks Remain

Australia | 10:42 AM

While investors are encouraged to look through the one-off issues that have plagued Synlait Milk over the last year, uncertainty over demand from a2 Milk the company’s single biggest customer weighs on valuations.

-Synlait Milk has flagged a FY21 loss of between -NZ$20m and -NZ$30m

-Exposure to a2 Milk’s recovery story is a lingering risk

-It is possible FY21 is the low point for the company, but risks remain

By Mark Story

When it comes to reviewing the fortunes of battle weary Synlait Milk ((SM1)) it may be apt to coin the phase: What a difference a year makes. Last year the NZ-based dairy processor and leading manufacturer of milk powders recorded a profit of NZ$75.2m, with management guiding to a break even in FY21.

Since then, Synlait has had to contend with a perfect storm of issues, which saw the company’s share price fall to five-year lows, after peaking at over $12 in late 2018.

The company was a direct casualty of the coronavirus which resulted in Chinese demand for milk and baby formula entering a hiatus. Daigou channels out of Australian and New Zealand were also closed along with borders.

The next blow arrived late March this year after a bombshell announcement by one of its major customers (and shareholder) The a2 Milk Company ((A2M)) of a significant drop in demand at a time when it simply had too much inventory. This led to a series of downgrades, with sales expectations for FY21 also being hacked.

If bad news comes in threes, the most recent revelation for Synlait to contend with is shipping delays out of NZ. Due to sales-phasing impacts and volume pressure, management is also flagging lower than expected prices for its ingredient products.

Following an internal review, the company decided to adopt a “more conservative” approach to year-end inventory volumes and valuation, leading to what it believes is a safer guidance figure. As a result, the company’s board was left with no choice but to downgrade its guidance. As a result, Synlait is now flagging a loss of between -NZ$20m and -NZ$30m in FY21.

Beyond current issues

Despite concerns over Synlait’s limited near-term earnings visibility, and longer-term challenges with a2 Milk beyond FY25, Morgans thinks investors could start to look through these issues if the company can start to rebuild confidence in a FY22 earnings recovery story.

The broker has taken some comfort from management’s reminder that the 24 May downgrade reflects the quantification of risks flagged in its previous guidance, with the company focused on delivering a much improved FY22 result.