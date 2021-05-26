Aussie LegalTech Startup Goes Global With COVID-19 Diagnosis Tool

PR NewsWire | 12:25 AM

Australia n LegalTech startup, Rulestar, is taking its automation platform global and expanding beyond the legal industry.

n LegalTech startup, Rulestar, is taking its automation platform global and expanding beyond the legal industry. Rulestar has released an automated COVID-19 diagnosis tool as a new proof-of-concept product.

This demonstrates how automation technologies can improve decision-making across industries.

SYDNEY, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — An Australian startup is demonstrating how its software, built to automate complex legal documents, can improve COVID-19 decision-making. Rulestar has converted a complex, static flowchart from an academic article into a dynamic online tool designed for anyone to use. Their automated COVID-19 diagnosis tool is made available online for demonstration purposes through the Rulestar website (see https://rulestar.com/demo-product ).

Rulestar was inspired to build this new product by seeing frontline workers stretched beyond capacity in devastated countries like the USA and India. "We looked up what’s involved in triaging a potential Coronavirus patient: the logic isn’t simple", says David Lipworth, Rulestar’s Managing Director. "We figured that it’s dangerous to expect exhausted and stressed-out frontline workers to follow something like that".

The example aims to show that automation can not only increase the speed of decision-making but also, and more importantly, improve the quality of decisions. Driven by this COVID-19 use case, the company is now taking its platform global and making it available for ‘DIY’ automation across all industries.

About Rulestar

Rulestar ( https://rulestar.com ) is a no-code platform for automating decisions and documents. At the heart of the technology is a powerful logic engine, with a graphical logic builder, which makes automation with complex logical rules accessible for non-developers.

Download images here:

Rulestar logo

Caption: "Rulestar (https://rulestar.com) is a new, no-code platform for automating decisions and documents."

Laptop showing COVID-19 diagnosis tool

Caption: "Rulestar’s automated COVID-19 diagnosis tool is made available online for demonstration purposes at https://rulestar.com/demo-product."

Complex academic flowchart

Caption: "Rulestar (https://rulestar.com) turned this complex, static flowchart from an academic article about COVID-19 diagnosis into a dynamic online tool that anyone can use."

Related Links :

https://rulestar.com.au

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms