Aussie LegalTech Startup Goes Global With COVID-19 Diagnosis Tool

PR NewsWire | 12:25 AM

  • Australian LegalTech startup, Rulestar, is taking its automation platform global and expanding beyond the legal industry.
  • Rulestar has released an automated COVID-19 diagnosis tool as a new proof-of-concept product.
  • This demonstrates how automation technologies can improve decision-making across industries.

SYDNEY, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — An Australian startup is demonstrating how its software, built to automate complex legal documents, can improve COVID-19 decision-making. Rulestar has converted a complex, static flowchart from an academic article into a dynamic online tool designed for anyone to use. Their automated COVID-19 diagnosis tool is made available online for demonstration purposes through the Rulestar website (see https://rulestar.com/demo-product).

Rulestar was inspired to build this new product by seeing frontline workers stretched beyond capacity in devastated countries like the USA and India. "We looked up what’s involved in triaging a potential Coronavirus patient: the logic isn’t simple", says David Lipworth, Rulestar’s Managing Director. "We figured that it’s dangerous to expect exhausted and stressed-out frontline workers to follow something like that".

The example aims to show that automation can not only increase the speed of decision-making but also, and more importantly, improve the quality of decisions. Driven by this COVID-19 use case, the company is now taking its platform global and making it available for ‘DIY’ automation across all industries.

About Rulestar

Rulestar (https://rulestar.com) is a no-code platform for automating decisions and documents. At the heart of the technology is a powerful logic engine, with a graphical logic builder, which makes automation with complex logical rules accessible for non-developers.

Download images here:

Rulestar logo
Caption: "Rulestar (https://rulestar.com) is a new, no-code platform for automating decisions and documents."

Laptop showing COVID-19 diagnosis tool
Caption: "Rulestar’s automated COVID-19 diagnosis tool is made available online for demonstration purposes at https://rulestar.com/demo-product."

Complex academic flowchart
Caption: "Rulestar (https://rulestar.com) turned this complex, static flowchart from an academic article about COVID-19 diagnosis into a dynamic online tool that anyone can use."

 

Related Links :

https://rulestar.com.au

