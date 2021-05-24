The Monday Report – 24 May 2021

Daily Market Reports | 8:22 AM

Getting Defensive

The futures had suggested 27 points and the ASX200 managed 37 points in the first eight minutes. Then someone pointed out it was a Friday, and by midday the index was down -19.

Which took it to smack on 7000. A half-hearted rally ensued in the afternoon.

Last week saw a general exit from the resource sectors as the euphoria suddenly wore off, thanks to a totally unsurprising blow-off in the iron ore price, and some pullbacks in base metal prices, along with a dip back in oil. Investors who had assumed prices go up forever ran screaming into the hills.

On Thursday the ancient ploy of switching into banks when resource sectors retreat was evident, as was a more defensive tone to the days proceedings. On Friday the banks largely watched on (+0.2%) as investors became a lot more defensive.

Countering another -2.0% fall in energy and -1.0% fall in materials was a switch into healthcare (1.8%), staples (1.7%) and utilities (1.1%), and to a lesser extent industrials (0.7%) and telcos (0.5%).

Staples were helped by a2 Milks ((A2M)) ongoing rebound from the depths (+6.3%), albeit countered by more profit-taking in Nufarm ((NUF)), after the agri company warned its second half may not be quite as outstanding as its first (-6.5%).

It was a session that saw investors returning to other recently beaten-down stocks, such as travel agents Webjet ((WEB)), up 5.4%, and Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)), up 4.4%. But the discretionary sector was knocked about (-0.2%) by Kogan ((KGN)), which having copped selling last month after a weak quarterly update, impacted by rising inventory levels and rising freight costs, issued a formal profit warning on Friday due to rising inventory levels and rising freight costs. It fell -14.3%.

But if cow juice and airline flights (of fancy) were making comebacks, the comeback kid on the day was EML Payments ((EML)). Although a 15.8% bounce rather pales following a -45% plunge. Brokers were circumspect about EMLs possible spanking from the Irish central bank, but to its extent they couldnt be sure, be sure, be sure.

Technology was otherwise another general comeback story on Friday (+1.6%). So having rocked their way to giddy heights on iron ore and other commodity prices, investors are taking those profits and redirecting to defensives and value among beaten-downs.