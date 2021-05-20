RevLifter Brings eCommerce Solutions to APAC with Launch of Hong Kong Office

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

Trailblazing eCommerce technology looks to meet region’s demand for hyper-personalized deals and offers with local presence

LONDON and HONG KONG, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — RevLifter, the technology provider transforming eCommerce growth rates through hyper-personalized deals and offers, has bolstered its Asia-Pacific (APAC) operation by launching a new office in Hong Kong.

RevLifter is now poised to help even more brands exceed goals for AOV, acquisition, revenue, and conversion rates through its multi-award-winning platform, which uses behavioral and contextual data to serve hyper-personalized incentives across the entire eCommerce journey.

Its solutions, which include on-site overlays and hyper-personalized offer pages, are revolutionizing the digital deal space by enabling retailers like HP, Harvey Nichols, New Balance, EE, Uniqlo, and ASOS to swap their blanket methods of promotion for strategies that better serve their customers and unique goals.

After increasing online revenue and profitability for 100+ brands across EMEA and the US, RevLifter will now capitalize on rapid growth for online purchasing within markets like Australia, Singapore, Japan, and China. The company’s new division will be headed up by Charles Alston, who joins as APAC Partnership Director.

Alston commented: "RevLifter brings a genuine competitive advantage for eCommerce brands across all verticals. Most retailers share common challenges but their one-size-fits-all promotions can actually have a negative impact on things like margin and customer experience. RevLifter is transforming the way these companies think about deals and offers through hyper-personalization, and I see enormous opportunity for its technology within the APAC region."

RevLifter’s move into Hong Kong arrives just one month after its expansion into France, which saw the opening of a new office in Paris. Its solutions are currently being used in nine markets and supported by teams in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

About RevLifter

RevLifter is on a mission to make every eCommerce deal intelligent across the entire customer journey. Its revolutionary platform allows brands across all verticals to launch real-time hyper-personalized offers that exceed goals for revenue, conversions, acquisition, and more. RevLifter’s cutting-edge solutions are rapid to implement, paid on performance, and reimagining eCommerce by delivering the best possible outcome for brands and their customers. For more information, visit https://revlifter.com.

