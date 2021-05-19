Vestas completes the construction of Western Australia’s biggest wind farm and will provide its service and maintenance for the next 25 years

PR NewsWire | May 19 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Together with RATCH-Australia, Alinta Energy and the Western Australian government, Vestas celebrates the official operation of Yandin Wind Farm, the state’s biggest wind farm. Having successfully delivered the project’s engineering procurement and construction, Vestas now looks forward to providing the wind farm’s service and maintenance for the next 25 years.

Featuring 51 of Vestas’ V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, Yandin Wind Farm will generate up to 214 MW of clean energy. This will power approximately 200,000 households across Western Australia each year.

Vestas led the project’s construction in July 2019, with more than 50,000 tonnes of turbines and machinery estimated to have been transported to site. Requiring close to 1 million hours of labour, the project generated around 150 local jobs over the course of the build. In addition, around a dozen employees will be based in Dandaragan to ensure efficient operation of the wind farm.

"Vestas is very proud to partner with Alinta Energy and RATCH-Australia, as the OEM of choice and long-term service and maintenance provider of Yandin Wind Farm", said Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. "Through our industry leading technology, energy solutions and service, we will continue to drive Australia’s clean energy transition, and Yandin wind farm is a particularly impressive example of Australia’s extraordinary renewable resources at work".

"The Vestas turbines at Yandin Wind Farm are amongst the biggest ever installed in Australia", said Anthony Yeates, Executive General Manager of Business Development, RATCH-Australia’s. "This will give us greater opportunity to capture the large amount of the wind at the site. It really is a phenomenal wind resource that is present in the region and this project will be one of the most efficient and highest green energy producing generators in the country".

Yandin Wind Farm was officially opened by Energy Minister Bill Johnston today during a ceremony with landowners, the local community and key stakeholders.

