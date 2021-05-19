The Overnight Report: A Bit Ominous

Daily Market Reports | 9:10 AM

This story features PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: PLS

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 6982.00 – 79.00 – 1.12% S&P ASX 200 7066.00 + 42.40 0.60% S&P500 4127.83 – 35.46 – 0.85% Nasdaq Comp 13303.64 – 75.41 – 0.56% DJIA 34060.66 – 267.13 – 0.78% S&P500 VIX 21.34 + 1.62 8.22% US 10-year yield 1.64 + 0.00 0.12% USD Index 89.79 – 0.43 – 0.48% FTSE100 7034.24 + 1.39 0.02% DAX30 15386.58 – 10.04 – 0.07%

By Greg Peel

Resourceful

A rebound in the iron ore price, a big jump in gold, renewed strength in base metal prices and further gains in oil were the primary factors behind a 42 point rise in the ASX200 yesterday, with some help from the banks.

It all happened in the first half hour, and nothing much happened thereafter. If you weren’t on you missed out. Volumes were to the low side. All academic nonetheless, given the futures are down -79 points this morning.

Which, if accurate, would take the index back down through 7000.

Materials and energy were the best performing sectors – both rising 1.6%. The big iron miners had strong sessions, lithium miner Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) rose 7.9%, copper/gold miner OZ Minerals ((OZL)) rose 6.4%, and the top five index winners were rounded out by gold miners.

Not all gold miners had a good day though. After cutting production guidance and increasing cost guidance, St Barbara ((SBM)) fell -9.0% to be the biggest loser.

James Hardie ((JHX)) reported earnings, disappointed with its dividend and warned of raw material inflation, and fell -4.5%. Building materials are also materials, sector-wise.

The banks did their part, up 0.8% on what appears at present to be simple momentum, although Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) did baulk at the $100 mark. Macquarie Group ((MQG)) rebounded 2.3% after 30%-owned Nuix ((NXL)) shot back up 11.5% after Monday’s big fall, on reassurance from the Nuix CEO.

Property was the worst performer in falling -0.7%, followed by industrials (-0.5%), utilities (-0.5%) and healthcare (-0.2%), with staples up a mere 0.1%. This appears to be a switch out of defensives, except telcos rose 0.7%.

The RBA minutes, released yesterday, suggested no change to policy as expected. There may be no change in June either, as the board has signalled the July meeting as decision time whether or not to roll over QE.

Late Selling

After a solid rebound on Friday night, Wall Street fell early on Monday night before recovering the bulk of losses, then opened higher last night before drifting away in the afternoon. There followed a wave of late selling.

The long tail of US earnings season brings retailers to the fore, and last night Dow components Walmart (Dow) and Home Depot (Dow) reported along with Macy’s. All three blew forecasts away. Only Walmart saw buying in response (2.2%). Home Depot fell -1.0% and Macy’s fell -0.4%.

Not big numbers, but emblematic of this quarter’s result season. If blow-away earnings results can’t push stocks higher, what can?

US housing starts fell -9.5% in April from March. The US housing market has been booming since late last year.

The Nasdaq had been outperforming for most of the session until late selling came in indiscriminately, leading to relative even falls among the major indices by the close. Most of that selling was in the final half hour, and was rather aggressive.

Among the heavily sold stocks was AT&T (Dow), down another -5.8% after falling on Monday night on merger news. AT&T had been paying a 6% yield, which in US terms, for a mega-cap, is enormous. But the company will now cut dividends to support the merger, given the balance sheet remains loaded with debt.

The dividend yield, say commentators, is the only reason you’d hold the stock.

It’s hard to find a Wall Street commentator that is not longer-term bullish at the moment, but it’s also hard to find one who is not anticipating a more substantial, “healthy” pullback, of -10% or even -15%.

This despite forecast June quarter earnings growth for the S&P500 sitting around 30%. Clearly commentators continue to see price/earnings ratios as stretched.

The VIX volatility index had fallen back to 18 on Friday night, implying Wall Street had again relaxed. Last night it jumped up to 21.

The aggressive late sell-off may go some way to explaining why our futures are down a full -1.1% this morning to the S&P500’s -0.9%. Little else does.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1869.10 + 2.70 0.14% Silver (oz) 28.20 + 0.05 0.18% Copper (lb) 4.73 + 0.07 1.49% Aluminium (lb) 1.11 – 0.00 – 0.13% Lead (lb) 1.00 + 0.00 0.47% Nickel (lb) 8.12 + 0.11 1.36% Zinc (lb) 1.38 + 0.02 1.15% West Texas Crude 65.49 – 0.78 – 1.18% Brent Crude 68.49 – 1.08 – 1.55% Iron Ore (t) 223.75 + 6.75 3.11%

This week’s weak retail sales number set off selling in the US dollar, and last night’s housing starts number did not change any minds. The dollar index is down another -0.5%, but fortunately the Aussie has only countered with +0.2% to US$0.7789.

The weaker greenback is continuing to support commodity prices in general, demand aside, while iron ore’s comeback took another leg up.

Oil prices bucked the trend, attributed to news suggesting the Iran nuclear talks – reinstated after the US administration change – were progressing well. Peace with Iran reduces the prospect of any retaliation via oil exports.

After Monday’s night’s jump, and despite the weaker greenback, gold had a rest.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -79 points or -1.1%.

Australia’s March quarter wage price index is out today.

The minutes of the last Fed meeting are due tonight.

Webjet ((WEB)), United Malt Group ((UMG)) and Serko ((SKO)) report earnings today.

Eagers Automotive ((APE)), G8 Education ((GEM)) and Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure ((DBI)) hold AGMs, and Appen ((APX)) hosts an investor day.

Auckland International Airport ((AIA)) reports April traffic stats.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ALD Ampol Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley APA APA Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie CAR Carsales.Com Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans CPU Computershare Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett CSR CSR Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse CWN Crown Resorts Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett FCT Firstwave Cloud Technology Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold Morgans GNC GrainCorp Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse NEA Nearmap Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi NHC New Hope Corp Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse ORI Orica Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi S32 South32 Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SUN Suncorp Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans TPG TPG Telecom Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett TWE Treasury Wine Estates Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans WHC Whitehaven Coal Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie WSA Western Areas Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms