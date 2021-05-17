Nexport and Splend enter 3000 electric vehicle deal – Australia’s largest EV order.

PR NewsWire | May 17 2021

SYDNEY, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Following recent announcements of the Nexport exclusive distribution of BYD electric vehicles, we are pleased to announce that Splend has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nexport to order 3000 electric vehicles (EVs).

Splend, a tech-enabled vehicle subscription provider founded by Chris King in 2015, is Australia & the United Kingdom’s largest operator of flexible vehicle subscription and ownership plans with a focus on the on-demand rideshare and delivery app segments. Splend is looking to accelerate its expansion and this BYD EV order forms a key part of Splend’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by transitioning to a zero emissions electric vehicle fleet working with Splend’s rideshare and delivery platform partners.

Nexport entered exclusive distribution arrangements with BYD in February 2021 for the supply of electric vehicles in Australia and other right hand drive markets. BYD has become a key global OEM having sold more than 180,000 pure-electric passenger vehicles last year. Warren Buffet’s, Berkshire Hathaway has been a major shareholder since 2008 and owns 8.2% of BYD which is listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges. Nexport intends releasing the new range of BYD electric passenger and commercial vehicles from mid 2021 with pricing starting from AUD $35,000. The new models coming to Australia have recently been showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show.

The MOU between Splend and Nexport plans for deliveries of vehicles to Splend’s Australian and UK operations over the next two years starting in early 2022. As part of Nexport’s direct to customer sales model for EV’s Splend will also be engaged by Nexport to provide a new and innovative form of demonstrator vehicle service for new BYD car buyers The Nexport/Splend comprehensive agreement is Australia’s largest singular electric vehicle order to date.

About Nexport

Nexport is an Australian owned supplier and producer of electric buses and a wide range of various electric vehicles. Nexport is contracted to supply electric buses to the NSW Government as part of its 8000 fleet EV upgrade. Nexport is part of the TrueGreen Mobility Group of zero emissions companies which also include Gemilang Australia, EVDirect.com.au, ETaxiCO, Go-Zero and Foton Mobility. TrueGreen Mobility Group has mandated Goldman Sachs to manage a Pre IPO funding raise with an IPO envisaged before the end of the year. www.nexport.com.au

About Splend

Splend is a technology-enabled vehicle subscription provider that helps people to earn a living through on-demand apps such as Uber by providing flexible vehicle subscription and ownership plans. Since launching in Sydney in 2015, Splend helped drivers earn more, improve their ratings, and enjoy their jobs, by offering an unrivalled level of support for its members.

Much more than a vehicle supplier, Splend provides resources and a community for drivers wanting to thrive. From dedicated support to advanced training and rewards, the company helps its members take control of their careers through Splend’s flexible plans.

As on-demand driving has become part of modern society, the company has expanded to nine cities across Australia and the United Kingdom.

www.splend.com

Related Links :

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms