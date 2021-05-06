MiX Telematics joins National Road Safety Week 2021 as a Major Sponsor

PR NewsWire | 12:34 AM

PERTH, Australia, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MiX Telematics has joined with the road safety leader Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) to promote road safety initiatives across our nation.

"With the launch of this year’s National Road Safety Week only weeks away, there could not be a better time to talk about how MiX Telematics’ solutions can provide a significantly positive impact to reducing death and serious injuries on our roads and highways," said Peter Frazer, SARAH President.

"Road Safety is at the core of our being at MiX and we are pleased to enter into this exciting new partnership, which aligns with our purpose in delivering meaningful information to our customers that creates safer roads, a cleaner planet and improved efficiencies. National Road Safety Week is an excellent platform providing a national focus on the pivotal topic of road safety, something that our Australian and New Zealand team and customers care deeply about. It further resonates on a global scale to our greater team and customer base, aligning with the UN Global Road Safety week initiative taking place at the same time," says Brodie von Berg, Managing Director MiX Telematics Middle East and Australasia.

Peter adds: "The fundamental purpose of both organisations is to ensure that we get everyone home safe to their loved ones, every day, with no exceptions! Because the promotion of road safety is at the heart of everything we do, SARAH could not be prouder of the alignment of our two organisations as we work together! And as both SARAH and MiX Telematics have local and global footprints, we anticipate that our work together can also influence road safety outcomes globally."

Background Information

Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) works cooperatively with road safety stakeholders at local, state, national and international levels to:

foster improved road safety awareness and responsibility by drivers;

ensure road policy focuses on harm elimination/ minimisation; and

demonstrate solidarity and support for those affected by road tragedy.

National Road Safety Week, an annual initiative of SARAH, is also aligned with and has been an event of the biennial United Nations Global Road Safety Week. In 2017, National Road Safety Week through the Commonwealth Government, was the host for the launch of United Nations Global Road Safety Week (Western Pacific).

The 2021 launch of National Road Safety Week, will be held in Adelaide and will be supported by the South Australian Government, with Hon Vincent Tarzia MP, Minister for Police and Emergency Services as this year’s host.

In joining with SARAH to improve Australia’s road safety, MiX Telematics has also become a major business supporter of Safer Australian Roads and Highways, and joins SARAH’s other major supporters including SG Fleet Australian Trucking Association, 3M Australia, as well as its Principal Partners, Altus Traffic Australia, Australian Automobile Association, Ennis Flint Asia-Pacific, Roads Australia and Volvo Cars Australia.

National Road Safety Week was created by Safer Australian Roads and Highways and is supported by the Commonwealth as well as all State and Territory jurisdictions.

