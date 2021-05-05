Member-Based Travel Gains Popularity In the Midst of Pandemic

PR NewsWire | 4:00 PM

With widespread job losses and budgets tight, vacation club travel is coming out on top. Club members, having largely pre-paid for their resort stays, are able to holiday freely, and can take loved ones away even during harder times.

GOLD COAST, Australia, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Chaos created by the pandemic has forced travellers to rethink their approach to travel. There’s a strong pent-up desire to holiday, but latest trends reveal that uncertain times are making the assurance and flexibility of member-based travel more attractive than ever before.

"The best thing about our membership is the fact that we can always travel and family can come with us. Regardless of their financial position, we can go on holiday together because we have the option to book one, two, or even three and four-bedroom club apartments," said Margit Kilpi, Club Wyndham South Pacific member since 2002.

"We have taken family to Airlie Beach, the Sunshine Coast, Victoria, New Zealand and more. The best thing about our membership is being able to share holidays with loved ones," said Kilpi.

The purchase of holiday credits with Australian based, Club Wyndham South Pacific has increased mid-pandemic with revenue up nearly five percent for upgrade sales in 2020 compared to 2019.

Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director International Operations, Wyndham Destinations – which supports the development of three vacation clubs across Asia Pacific – says member-based travel is becoming increasingly more appealing to travellers.

"The concept of member-based travel is growing in popularity right now and has created a very unique position for us. Travellers want to guarantee their holidays in the future so they can enjoy them no matter what financial circumstances may befall them. They want flexible booking policies and choice when it comes to planning, and spaces that are conducive to social distancing, but feature the stringent standards offered by a trusted resort brand. Think multi-bedroom suites, fully-equipped kitchens, relaxed living spaces and an abundance of free activities: that’s what our clubs offer," said Mr Robinson.

Laura Younger, General Manager, Australian Timeshare and Holiday Ownership Council, says that with Australians now emerging from frequent lockdowns, the industry is seeing a huge appetite for travel and a rise in family reunions across Australian club resorts.

"As access to vaccinations improve and consumer confidence levels increase, families are reuniting and missed milestones are being celebrated. Anniversary trips and special occasion trips are also very popular. Vacation club apartments provide families the space to holiday together and create those treasured memories and that’s the beauty of vacation club membership," said Younger.

Club Wyndham South Pacific has close to 60,000 members and 51 resort locations in its collection, with 27 resorts across Australia and New Zealand.

Media enquiries:

Angie Christofis

Director PR & Communications

T: +61 (0) 7 5512 8250

M: +61 408 424 774

angie.christofis@wyn.com

wyndhamAP.com

ABOUT CLUB WYNDHAM

Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand in the Wyndham Destinations portfolio, the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company. From the busy streets of the Sydney to the calming shores of Bali, Club Wyndham South Pacific owners have access to 51 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham South Pacific lets travellers spark their sense of adventure with a range of accommodation options from studios to self-contained one, two and three-bedroom apartments with large kitchens and open living spaces, right through to four-bedroom presidential suites. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what’s on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham South Pacific offers the chance to live it.



ABOUT WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS ASIA PACIFIC

Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is the largest timeshare development operation outside of North America. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests and provides consumer financing to vacation owners in Club Wyndham South Pacific. The Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific team also provides support for affiliate Wyndham Destinations International Ltd, responsible for the development of Club Wyndham Asia and Innovative Holiday Club by Club Wyndham.

With a wealth of hospitality expertise, Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is a development partner of choice. Its management subsidiaries oversee a collection of approx. 75 hotels and resorts across the region, some of which are mixed-use developments where Wyndham Destinations holds an owning interest. Extending across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Hawaii and Europe, the company’s managed portfolio includes resorts branded under the globally renowned Wyndham Grand, Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, Ramada by Wyndham and Days Inn by Wyndham brands.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms