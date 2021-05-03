Hi-Chew Rolls Out New Website in Australia and New Zealand to Support Major Retail Expansion

PR NewsWire | May 03 2021

SYDNEY, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Hi-Chew has rolled out a new website in both Australia and New Zealand to help drive customers to hundreds of new retail channels.

In Australia, Hi-Chew’s 100g Original Mix will be ranged nationally in Cole’s supermarkets, reaching a total of approximately 700 stores by the end of June. Other retailers carrying the popular fruit chew from Japan include Costco and Daiso, as well as various convenience stores and petrol stations.

In New Zealand, approximately 140 Countdown stores have begun ranging 100g Original Mix, 100g Tropical Mix, and 90g Sweet & Sour Mix. The Foodstuffs Group has ranged the candy for several years, so Hi-Chew will now be available in most major outlets nationwide.

Based on steadily increased sales in both markets, Hi-Chew parent company Morinaga is planning to launch additional flavours / products this year. Sales in FY20 tripled compared to FY17, and are on track to achieve a record jump this year.

"I’ve watched major sales growth for Hi-Chew in various markets, but what we’re seeing here is something new," said Terry Kawabe, Managing Director of Morinaga Asia Pacific Co. "Young people in particular are eager to get our products."

Hi-Chew has been supporting retailers with an ever-expanding marketing program, including streaming TV channels as well as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Hi-Chew products in ANZ include sticks in Grape, Strawberry, Green Apple, and Mango flavours, plus peg bags of Original Mix (100g Grape, Strawberry, Green Apple), Tropical Mix (100g Mango, Pineapple, and Orange), Sweet & Sour Mix (90g Lemon, Grapefruit, Watermelon), Soda Pop Mix (90g Cola and Lemonade), and Yoghurt Mix (90g Plain, Strawberry, and Blueberry).

Hi-Chew was created in 1975 by Morinaga & Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s "Big 4" confectionery companies. It is the best-selling soft candy in Japan, and has been offered in more than 170 flavours in markets worldwide.

