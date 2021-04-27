The Overnight Report: Another Day, Another High

Daily Market Reports | 8:50 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 7026.00 + 6.00 0.09% S&P ASX 200 7045.60 – 15.10 – 0.21% S&P500 4187.62 + 7.45 0.18% Nasdaq Comp 14138.78 + 121.97 0.87% DJIA 33981.57 – 61.92 – 0.18% S&P500 VIX 17.64 + 0.31 1.79% US 10-year yield 1.57 + 0.00 0.19% USD Index 90.84 – 0.02 – 0.02% FTSE100 6963.12 + 24.56 0.35% DAX30 15296.34 + 16.72 0.11%

By Greg Peel

Lacking the Will

They say never short a dull market but markets that fail to find any upside traction in a session do tend to close lower. That appeared to be the case yesterday as the ASX200 showed signs of an Anzac Day hangover and drifted rather aimlessly before closing down -15. Volumes were low.

Materials was the only clear sector winner on the day, gaining 0.4% as iron ore hit a record high (up over US$190/t this morning). Property squeezed out a 0.1% gain.

The banks closed flattish despite Westpac ((WBC)) announcing a -$282m earnings write-down due to everything from provisions for litigation to customer refunds, payments and associated costs. The bank also revealed a $288m gain from its investment in recently US-listed crypto exchange Coinbase. All up the shares lost -0.2%.

Industrials lost -0.2% but for other sectors it was a case of rather uniform falls of -0.6-1.0% for no obvious reason. We might argue the virus situation is getting a bit dodgy again but WA is back out of lockdown so things seem under control.

It’s not every day an insurance company jumps 10.2% but that was the case for nib Holdings ((NHF)) after upgrading earnings guidance. The market has been pretty down on health insurers in recent times given many, particularly the young, are finding premiums just too inaccessible.

It was a drop down to Fortescue Metals ((FMG)) in second place on the index, leading the iron ore charge with 4.8%.

The exit from Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) continues, dropping another -6.8% yesterday, while selling was ongoing in Blackmores ((BKL)) as we await Beijing’s reaction to the Belt&Road backdown. It fell -4.6%.

Kogan’s ((KGN)) weak update last week, cycling the initial covid sales surge, had it down another -4.1% with fellow big covid winner, JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), falling another -4.0%.

All in all a lacklustre session. All metal prices are up overnight, not just iron ore, but the Aussie has jumped a full 0.7% to be back over US78c so it’s a bit of a tit for tat.

Wall Street has seen a relatively quiet session overnight as well, although the Nasdaq was back in the spotlight.

The futures are up 6 points this morning. Could be another dull one.

Only one direction

Tesla reported after the bell last night and beat on all of earnings, revenue and its most important metric, gross margin. The shares are down -1.8% in the aftermarket.

That about sums up US earnings season to date. While the S&P500 continues to creep up to ever new all-time highs (including last night), earnings beats are not much being rewarded.

With about a third of the 500 having reported the scorecard remains net positive, but this is the biggest week in the season by a margin and includes a lot of the mega-cap tech stocks such as FAMG (Microsoft not Netflix, which has already disappointed with its result ahead of taking out seven Oscars).

Those stocks were being bought up last night ahead of their result releases, hence outperformance from the Nasdaq (new high), which is why actual result releases are rarely prompting further gains.

An interesting element of result releases so far has been the high number of “mentions” of the word “inflation” in accompanying statements and conference calls. Corporate America is still struggling with how recent strong economic data and an expected bumper GDP number this week will not translate into systemic inflation, but rather be transitory as the Fed insists.

Don’t fight the Fed, they say, with the FOMC steadfastly believing covid headwinds will be to blame for any short term spike in inflation and because there’s nothing to fear, inflation will be allowed to run a little “hot” for a period before there’s any thought of tapering or rate hikes.

So with that put option in place, asset prices have nowhere to go but up, be it stocks or commodities or house prices or bitcoin (which jumped back 9% over the weekend). Major US home builders are trading at all-time highs. The Dow Transport index continues to surge back from covid lockdowns.

There’s little to do but hang on for the ride.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1781.00 + 4.10 0.23% Silver (oz) 26.18 + 0.21 0.81% Copper (lb) 4.38 + 0.04 0.96% Aluminium (lb) 1.09 + 0.01 1.32% Lead (lb) 0.93 + 0.02 1.70% Nickel (lb) 7.47 + 0.14 1.88% Zinc (lb) 1.29 + 0.00 0.20% West Texas Crude 61.91 – 0.23 – 0.37% Brent Crude 65.79 – 0.32 – 0.48% Iron Ore (t) 191.45 + 6.35 3.43%

All green on screen in metals and another big leap in the iron ore price.

The oils are letting the side down somewhat.

All countered, of course, by a 0.7% jump in the Aussie to US$0.7805.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 6 points.

The Bank of Japan holds a policy meeting today as the country returns to a state of emergency with three months to go before the big event that surely is not going to happen.

The US will see consumer confidence numbers.

Oil Search ((OSH)) and South32 ((S32)) release quarterly reports today and Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) holds its AGM.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ALG Ardent Leisure Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett AMC Amcor Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie API Aus Pharmaceutical Ind Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi AX1 Accent Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi CGF Challenger Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse EVN Evolution Mining Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie ORG Origin Energy Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie PLS Pilbara Minerals Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi RBL Redbubble Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans

