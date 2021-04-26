The Monday Report – 24 April 2021

Daily Market Reports | 8:56 AM

By Greg Peel

Flatline Friday

The local market began Friday unperturbed over Wall Street’s capital gains tax scare, as it should be, and spent the morning deciding what to do. A bit of Friday selling then emerged to send the ASX200 down -19 points by lunchtime but a late flourish had the index back where it started by the close.

It wasn’t quite a nothing-day, with a bit going on under the surface.

Australia’s Little Amazon and prior covid winner Kogan ((KGN)) reported disappointing March quarter earnings due to slowing sales and higher inventory costs and promptly fell -14.3% to be the day’s standout index loser. Investors then ran scared of sector heavyweights JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), down -5.0% and Harvey Norman ((HVN)), down -3.5% and consumer discretionary lost -1.0%.

Footwear retailer Accent Group ((AX1)) did its best, rallying 11.2% on announced acquisitions, but is not in the index.

Things weren’t much better in consumer staples, where investors fear another round of Chinese retaliation now the Victorian Belt&Road deal has been scrapped. Blackmores ((BKL)) fell -6.3% and a2 Milk ((A2M)) -3.4%, sending that sector down -0.6%.

Utilities fell -0.7% on another bad day for AGL Energy ((AGL)), which fell -1.0%. AGL is suffering from its decision to spin off its coal-fired business which no one wants to buy, so management must have been peeved to see AMP ((AMP)) rally 0.9% after a decision to spin off its AMP Capital business that no one wants to buy.

Squaring up the index on the day required a 0.4% rally in the banks, 0.3% for materials and 0.2% for healthcare.

Technology fell -0.3% because it’s dominated by Afterpay ((APT)) which offset a 7.5% gain for Nuix ((NXL)) after its earlier big tumble and a 5.2% gain for Megaport ((MP1)), which is fast becoming a bit of a star.

Also a recent comeback kid is Nufarm ((NUF)), in this case coming back more from the drought rather than covid. It rose 4.9% and all agri-stocks have been winners recently as a bumper season plays out.

Having ignored Wall Street’s negative reaction to Biden’s capital gains plans on Thursday night it appears we will also thus ignore Friday night’s swift rebound, as our futures were up all of 4 points on Saturday morning.