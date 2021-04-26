Largest Food Sport Event, World Food Championship Australia (WFC), Launches in Australia

PR NewsWire | 4:13 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s largest food sport event is coming to Australia. Australia is a country obsessed with food, with a blend of cultures and die-hard home cooks that will stop at nothing to perfect their signature dish. Competing head-to-head with other home cooks this is the sporting challenge that defines the home cook from good to World Champion.





The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world’s best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories (Pork, Barbecue, Burger, Seafood, Game Meat, Vegan, Chicken, Lamb, Beef and Pasta). Now Aussies can compete to win a Golden Ticket entry to cook off against world competitors in the USA’s Ultimate Food Fight in 2022.

"Expanding WFC to include home chefs from all parts of the globe, especially Australia, is extremely exciting and important for Food Sport," commented Mike McCloud, President/CEO of World Food Championships. "Going Down Under to find talented home chefs who are on TOP of their game fits perfectly into our quest to identify and celebrate culinary art and passion."

"With COVID cancelling many events throughout the past year, we’re truly excited to be bringing the World Food Championships (WFC) to Australia and celebrate the home cook. This is an outlet for talented home cooks to showcase their cooking skills allowing them a chance to win a 2022 Golden Ticket entry to compete in the USA, Dallas, TX, for the title of World Food Champion in their chosen category," said Belinda Markoski, Director of Partnerships GL Exhibitions and World Food Championships Australia.

It’s safe to say that Aussies have been spending more time in the kitchen whipping up new recipe creations during the past year of the COVID pandemic and this is definitely one for the home cooks and seasoned food competitor’s. Organizers at the World Food Championships Australia (WFCA) invite home cooks of all types to put their kitchen skills and recipes to a taste test for a chance to compete on the World stage at the WFC in the USA in 2022.

About the World Food Championships (WFC)

Since the World Food Championships (WFC) debuted in 2012 in the USA, sponsored by Walmart, the event has awarded more than $1.5 million in prize money and has produced 30 TV food stars. Global events company, GL Exhibitions is bringing the event to Australia and will be running it alongside the largest Australian food events targeted to the home cook, Love Cooking Show Live and the Cake Bake & Sweets Show in Melbourne and Sydney.

Dates: Melbourne – 9 – 11 July 2021, Melbourne Convention & Exhibitions Centre,

Sydney 22 – 24 October 2021, Sydney Showgrounds

Registrations opened: 15th March 2021

