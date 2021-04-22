The Overnight Report: As You Were

Daily Market Reports | 9:08 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 7006.00 + 37.00 0.53% S&P ASX 200 6997.50 – 20.30 – 0.29% S&P500 4173.42 + 38.48 0.93% Nasdaq Comp 13950.22 + 163.95 1.19% DJIA 34137.31 + 316.01 0.93% S&P500 VIX 17.50 – 1.18 – 6.32% US 10-year yield 1.56 + 0.00 0.13% USD Index 91.13 – 0.08 – 0.09% FTSE100 6895.29 + 35.42 0.52% DAX30 15195.97 + 66.46 0.44%

By Greg Peel

Helluva Ride

7000 to 6900 and back to 7000. That largely sums up yesterday’s action on the ASX200. The futures had pointed down sharply in the morning following a pullback on Wall Street, but it wasn’t until around 11am the index fell down a well.

Whether or not it was a big sell order hitting the market or just standard sneeze-cold stuff vis a vis Wall Street is unclear, but no doubt the momentum algos kicked in to take the index down -110 points to midday. I asked the question yesterday whether we might see bargain hunters, and indeed we did at the 6900 level. And the algos had to switch gear.

The close of -20 points was immaterial under the circumstances, and with Wall Street rebounding overnight our futures are up 37 this morning, suggesting we’ll go back above 7000 yet again.

It’s quite the battle.

The Aussie had reversed sharply lower after Tuesday’s high which would have provided some impetus for sector winner healthcare (+1.1%). It should also have provided support for materials (-0.4%), but the day’s slew of quarterly production reports were on balance to the weak side.

Bucking that trend was graphite miner Syrah Resources ((SYR)), up 9.0%, but not in the index.

Technology (-1.9%) was the worst performer, following down the Nasdaq, and aided by a -15.4% plunge for software solutions company Nuix ((NXL)) after a profit warning.

A falling oil price did not help energy (-1.5%). Nor did a still falling Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)), down another -5.9%.

It was still a weak session for financials (-0.4%). Not only did the Australian ten-year yield fall back -5bps to 1.73% — about what it rose on Tuesday – selling was ongoing (-5.6%) in Challenger ((CGF)).

Preliminary data from the ABS showed a solid 1.4% rise in retail sales in March after a disappointing February. February was hindered by snap lockdowns in Victoria and WA, and those states led the charge back in March.

Consumer discretionary rose 0.3% yesterday, with some help from “reopening” winners IDP Education ((IEL)), up 5.1% to top the winners list, followed by Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)), up 3.5% after Morrison suggested he might open up the border to some travellers, in cases of business or compassion.

But it’s another story again today, with Wall Street’s pullback proving only brief. The Aussie has bounced back a bit and commodity prices (ex gold) have come off a bit so we’ll see how we go.

That was quick

It has been the trend over the last couple of years on Wall Street that much anticipated pullbacks don’t last very long. Even the covid crash was a blink-and-you’ll miss it affair, and otherwise -10% corrections have been absent and even -5% is hard to achieve before the buyers rush in again.

Wall Street appeared set this week to perhaps drop -3% in the S&P500 to the bottom of the uptrend channel to take some froth out, but no. If you were standing back in readiness you’ve missed out.

Wall Street commentators, too, have blamed algos and technical trading for the two-day whiplash but basically the reopening trade was back on again last night after what was just a blip. Bond yields were unchanged, and the bounce-back was as uniform across the three major averages as Tuesday night’s tumble had been.

Earnings results were again to the positive side with one clear exception. Netflix fell -7.4% to be the worst S&P performer, having reported a miss on subscriber growth after the bell on Tuesday night.

Just as there had been no specific trigger to set Wall Street off into a pullback from Monday night there was nothing to spin it around last night either. Other than impatient buyers returning.

And that’s about all one can say.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1793.60 + 14.80 0.83% Silver (oz) 26.55 + 0.73 2.83% Copper (lb) 4.27 – 0.02 – 0.56% Aluminium (lb) 1.07 + 0.01 0.95% Lead (lb) 0.91 – 0.02 – 1.78% Nickel (lb) 7.24 – 0.04 – 0.56% Zinc (lb) 1.27 + 0.00 0.06% West Texas Crude 61.35 – 1.09 – 1.75% Brent Crude 65.06 – 1.20 – 1.81% Iron Ore (t) 185.75 – 2.00 – 1.07%

Stocks may have rebounded but oil prices continue to slide, correlated to rising case-counts across the globe and last night in particular, a surprise increase in weekly US crude inventories.

Iron ore finally had a dip amidst mixed metal moves and gold resumed its comeback which, it has been noted, is interesting in the face of a correction for bitcoin.

The Aussie is back up 0.3% at US$0.7749.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 37 points or 0.5%.

NAB will release a March quarter summary of business conditions/confidence today.

The ECB holds a policy meeting tonight.

Quarterly reporters today include AMP ((AMP)), Blackmores ((BKL)), Brambles ((BXB)), Evolution Mining ((EVN)), Mt Gibson Iron ((MGX)) and Megaport ((MP1)).

Dexus Property ((DXS)) holds an EGM.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AWC Alumina Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie BOQ Bank Of Queensland Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley DXS Dexus Upgrade to Overweight from Underweight Morgan Stanley GXY Galaxy Resources Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Credit Suisse HUB HUB24 Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett MYX Mayne Pharma Group Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie SCG Scentre Group Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley WSA Western Areas Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans

