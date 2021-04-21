PageUp named one of Australia’s Best Places to Work in 2021

PR NewsWire | 8:05 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Today, PageUp was honoured to be recognised as one of Australia and New Zealand’s Best Places to Work. The prestigious annual list, published by The Australian Financial Review and Boss Magazine, is based on a rigorous assessment process managed by Australia’s leading behavioural science consultancy, Inventium.

We are honoured to rank 7th on the Technology list, from nearly 700 nominated organisations across Australia and New Zealand. The assessment comprised a PageUp staff survey and a written submission, with questions relating to policies, practices and programs that exist within our organisation to support and get the best out of our people. The methodology is underpinned by Inventium’s Workplaces of the Future framework, which identifies ten key factors that are critical to employees feeling motivated and engaged at work and is supported by extensive research.

PageUp was thrilled to be recognised for our practices and achievements in community building, flexibility, communication and transparency during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Mark Rice, CEO, PageUp says, "At PageUp, we’re passionate about using technology to help our customers deliver exceptional candidate and employee experiences – and doing the same for our people. We are honoured to be recognised as one of the best places to work in Australia and New Zealand. This award highlights the strong culture we’ve built at PageUp, and reflects our tireless efforts to create community, trust, and flexibility for our global team."

ABOUT PAGEUP

The powerful PageUp platform optimises each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London, Dublin and Singapore.

https://www.pageuppeople.com

ABOUT THE AFR BOSS BEST PLACES TO WORK LIST

The AFR BOSS Best Places to Work list recognises and ranks the best places to work in Australia and New Zealand, by industry, and is the premier list of its kind. The list is judged and compiled by Inventium – Australia’s leading behavioural science consultancy, using unique research-based methodology. In 2020, the list comprised of ten industry lists, compiled from nearly 700 nominations. www.mostinnovative.com.au

