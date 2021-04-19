The Monday Report – 19 April 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:08 AM

By Greg Peel

China Syndrome

The local market began in typical Friday profit-taking style after a solid week's rally, chopping its way downward from the open. Then when China's GDP result and other data were released, it chopped down further, to be off -28 points at lunchtime.

China's GDP grew a record 18.3% in the March quarter year on year. Looks remarkable, but the result was cycling last March quarter when China was in lockdown. That quarter saw a record -6.8% contraction; the first ever contraction since data began being measured.

On a quarter on quarter basis, China's economy actually contracted -0.6% in the quarter, missing forecasts.

In the month of March, industrial production grew 14.1% year on year, down from 35.1% in January-February and missing forecasts of 18%. Retail sales grew 34.2%, up from 33.8% in Jan-Feb, and beating a 28% forecast. Fixed asset investment grew 25.6% in the year to March compared with 35.0% in the year to February, missing 26% expectation.

So a little bit disappointing overall, buy it mattered not given the ASX200 bottomed out thereafter and shot straight back up to where it started by the close. The buyers are still out there.

The energy sector was the standout mover on the day, falling -1.5% despite oil prices rising overnight. The problem was an -8.9% drop for Origin Energy ((ORG)) after the company was ordered to pay more for gas from Beach Energy ((BPT)) following a contract review. Beach rose 4.6%.

Origin peer AGL Energy ((AGL)) fell in sympathy to send the utilities sector down -0.6%. The banks (-0.4%) and staples (-0.4%) were the other negative performers.

REITs were the winners on the day (+1.5%), while all other sectors closed modestly higher.

Resource sector contractor Monadelphous ((MND)) topped the index winners on the day with a 5.9% gain after reaching a settlement with Rio Tinto ((RIO)) regarding a fire at the latter's iron ore port way back in the mists of time 2019.

It was another positive session for gold miners, as the bitcoin rival spent all week trying to regain some status on falling US bond yields, including another nice rally on Friday night.

Another night, another rally on Wall Street and on Saturday morning our futures were up 37 points, suggesting a shake-off of Chinese data and onward for the ASX200 beyond the 7000 mark.