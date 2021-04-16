Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Apr 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:29 AM

By Greg Peel

Next week sees the local quarterly update season ramp up in earnest, and each year the number of companies providing updates has grown to the point of resembling a quarterly reporting season, a la the US.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries ((API)) reports (six month) earnings on Friday.

Australian economic data next week include a preliminary look at April retail sales and a March quarter summary of the NAB business confidence survey. The minutes of the April RBA meeting are out on Thursday.

A quiet week economically for the US sees existing and new home sales numbers as the only highlights.

Flash estimates of April manufacturing PMIs will nevertheless be provided by the US and others on Friday.

The ECB holds a policy meeting on Thursday night.

New Zealand will see March quarter CPI numbers on Wednesday.

