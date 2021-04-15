Unios invests in supporting Australian trades and building projects

PR NewsWire | Apr 15 2021

PERTH, Australia, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Unios, headquartered in Perth, Australia, is proud to announce ‘Crafted in Australia‘. We are celebrating our commitment to Australian design, engineering, customisation and fabrication.



Unios has emerged as a formidable brand in the commercial and residential lighting industry in less than 10 years with an ongoing commitment to supporting local jobs and trades. Spanning over 6,000m2, Unios’ sprawling HQ includes an engineering and design R&D hub, a state-of-the-art fabrication facility, and one of Australia’s largest lighting inventories.

Founder Paley Ho commented, "Our localness makes us flexible and able to respond to project needs with a reduced lead time. We have launched ‘Crafted in Australia‘ to assist our clients when specifying. The koala on the light icon designates lights that are fabricated or hand-assembled in Australia. Currently, there are 17 series, and we have aggressive plans in place to increase our local capabilities.

"Growing the business has meant a clear vision and steady determination. I established Unios in Perth, and I intend to continue to build the company here. We have invested in state-of-the-art facilities, including R&D and fabrication. Our warehouse has finished products and the componentry to fabricate and customise luminaire in as little as 10 days."

The Unios engineering department is comprised of leading engineers from across Australia. "Unios’ engineering team is constantly challenging the status quo. We work closely with our clients and partners to solve the challenges they face when it comes to lighting. It is really unique to be surrounded by such an innovative, caring and driven group of people. The industry has changed rapidly within the past 15 years and will continue to do so on numerous fronts. It is our responsibility to keep driving these innovations to deliver the best solutions we can to our clients and the occupants within the built space." stated David Ho, Head of R&D.

All Unios luminaires are designed and engineered in Australia, but the Crafted in Australia designation appears on the hand-assembled and fabricated products. Hand-assembled products undergo final customisation of a myriad of components in Australia. Fabricated products undergo a manufacturing process from either parts or raw materials to create a finished product. The Crafted in Australia designation appears on the individual product on the Unios Toolbox.

Crafted in Australia brochure: unios.com/craftedinausguide

About Unios

Unios is an Australian lighting brand that is reinventing many aspects of the industry. Lighting can be complicated, and Unios is striving to simplify lighting. Everything Unios invests in, from streamlined design to digital resources, makes lighting simpler and more accessible to everyone.

Unios designs, engineers and manufactures an extensive range of architectural lighting that works effortlessly in any commercial, retail or residential project. Unios luminaires deliver strong aesthetics, modern functionality, support of wellbeing with reliable and enduring quality.

The Unios Toolbox and LX Configurator provide access 24/7 to product specifications, BIM objects and installation guides at the click of a mouse.

Headquartered in Perth with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi.



