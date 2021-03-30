Leading Provider of Cloud Solutions and Advisory Services, Spaulding Ridge Expands Capabilities In Australia and New Zealand; Opens Sydney Area Office

PR NewsWire | 8:15 AM

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Spaulding Ridge, a top management consulting firm, announced today the opening of a new office location in Sydney, to help organizations in Australia and New Zealand achieve scalability, high performance, and drive local economic growth. Spaulding Ridge currently has global offices in Toronto, Canada; Calgary, Canada; London, UK; Stockholm, Sweden; Paris, France; and Manila, Philippines.

Australia and New Zealand are priority markets for Spaulding Ridge’s global strategy. In response to growing demand in these regions, Spaulding Ridge aims to assist companies in realizing digital transformation through drawing on local resources and experience. As strategic alliance partners for Anaplan, DocuSign, and Salesforce, Spaulding Ridge will be able to better serve the increasing demands for best-in-cloud solutions across these regions. This is a strong testament to the firm’s commitment to serving leading companies worldwide.

"We are excited about the opportunity to formally expand our unique service offerings to the markets in Australia and New Zealand," said Tassos Siatras, Spaulding Ridge Partner and Head of International Markets. "Our existing technology and industry expertise aligns very well with demand in the local market, and we look forward to showcasing the value we can bring to our client and partner needs."

"Spaulding Ridge’s entry into the region underlines the commitment we have to delivering better business outcomes to the market," said Andy Thiss, Area Vice President A/NZ, Anaplan. "Spaulding Ridge has a superb reputation in the Anaplan ecosystem globally. Their professionalism, skills, and experience will further enhance the enormous impact Anaplan is already having with organizations across the region, enabling accelerated business success."

"As one of our premier Agreement Cloud partners, it’s exciting to see Spaulding Ridge increasing its commitment to the local and regional market," added Paul Cross, the customer success VP for APJ at DocuSign. "Working together, we believe there’s a huge opportunity to help companies across the region to connect, automate, and transform their agreement processes—all the way from preparing and signing agreements, to acting-on and managing them. That should in turn drive growth in the local IT economy, which is a positive for everyone."

ABOUT SPAULDING RIDGE

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes. Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding. Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

