Wingate Property: Request for Expressions of Interest – Issue of Debentures

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Win Senior No. 401 Pty Ltd ACN 648 202 135 ("the Issuer") proposes to issue up to AUD $25 million fully secured Debentures for subscription by Investors.
Wingate Property Finance Pty Ltd (Manager) will manage the investment and is one of the most experienced asset managers in Australia. The Manager is the holding company of the Issuer.
The details are as follows:
|
Issuer
|
Win Senior No. 401 Pty Ltd ACN 648 202 135
|
Facility Amount
|
AUD $ 25,500,000
|
Minimum participation
|
AUD $ 10,000,000
|
Term
|
Construction: 22 months
Land: 15 Months
|
Interest Rate
|
Construction Facility: 6.50% per annum (8.15% for periods of
Land Facility: 9.30% per annum (12.5% for periods of default),
|
Fees
|
Construction: Line fee of 2.05% per annum based on the Facility
|
Purpose
|
The Issuer will invest the proceeds of the Debentures in providing
- the construction of a residential development consisting of
- the refinance of two development sights adjoining the
Located on the property in the Australian Capital Territory.
The Manager is seeking expressions of interest from prospective Investors for participation in the proposed Debenture issue to be undertaken in April 2020.
Interested Investors are invited to notify The Manager of their interest in the Debentures, the scale of their prospective interest in the Debentures and any terms / conditions required in relation to that prospective investment.
A term sheet and a draft Investment Agreement, are available upon request.
Disclaimer
Nothing in this invitation constitutes a representation by the Issuer or any of its Related Entities (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001) in relation to the issue. Investors must rely solely on their own investigations and not on any other information provided by the Issuer or the Manager in making the decision to participate in the Debenture issue.
Confidentiality
The information contained in this invitation and any other information provided in relation to the Debenture issue must be kept confidential.
