Next Week At A Glance – 29 Mar-2 Apr 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:33 AM

This story features SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SM1

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The two key features of next week will be the end of the March quarter on Wednesday and holidays beginning on Friday. In Australia, school holidays will follow the Easter long weekend.

In the US, markets are only closed on Good Friday but as it is not a national holiday (no religious festival is), traders will be able to enjoy the release of March non-farm payrolls with a hot cross bun.

Through the week the US will see data for consumer confidence, house prices and home sales, private sector unemployment and construction spending.

China releases its March PMIs on Wednesday but being no fools, everyone else starts with manufacturing PMIs on the Thursday.

February private sector credit data are the economic highlight in Australia next week.

In the stock market, Synlait Milk ((SM1)) will report earnings and Bega Cheese ((BGA)) and Wesfarmers ((WES)) will hold an EGM and AGM respectively.

On Tuesday, the last big round of ex-dividends for the season features a raft of REITs and other funds.

The lead-up to end-of-quarter could produce a lot of argie-bargie, perhaps more so than usual given bifurcation in stock markets (particularly in the US) and the big shift up in bond yields.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

BGA SM1 WES

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BGA - BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SM1 - SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WES - WESFARMERS LIMITED

Latest News

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 26 March 2021

11:56 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 29 Mar-2 Apr 2021

11:33 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Rudi’s Comprehensive February 2021 Review

11:05 AM - Feature Stories
4
The Wrap: APRA Tightening, REITs, Rain, Banks

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Computershare Hikes Long-Term Potential

10:00 AM - Australia

Most Popular

1
ESG Focus: BHP And Rio Defy “S” In ESG – Part 1

Mar 03 2021 - ESG Focus
2
Rudi’s View: Qantas, AMP, Infomedia And Lovisa

Mar 12 2021 - Rudi's View
3
ESG Focus: BHP and Rio Defy “S” in ESG – Part 2

Mar 08 2021 - ESG Focus
4
Flight Centre: Worst Now Behind

Mar 09 2021 - Technicals
5
Uranium Week: Uranium Sentiment Boost

Mar 02 2021 - Weekly Reports
6
Uranium Week: Uranium Price Drivers

Mar 23 2021 - Weekly Reports