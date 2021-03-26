Next Week At A Glance – 29 Mar-2 Apr 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:33 AM

By Greg Peel

The two key features of next week will be the end of the March quarter on Wednesday and holidays beginning on Friday. In Australia, school holidays will follow the Easter long weekend.

In the US, markets are only closed on Good Friday but as it is not a national holiday (no religious festival is), traders will be able to enjoy the release of March non-farm payrolls with a hot cross bun.

Through the week the US will see data for consumer confidence, house prices and home sales, private sector unemployment and construction spending.

China releases its March PMIs on Wednesday but being no fools, everyone else starts with manufacturing PMIs on the Thursday.

February private sector credit data are the economic highlight in Australia next week.

In the stock market, Synlait Milk ((SM1)) will report earnings and Bega Cheese ((BGA)) and Wesfarmers ((WES)) will hold an EGM and AGM respectively.

On Tuesday, the last big round of ex-dividends for the season features a raft of REITs and other funds.

The lead-up to end-of-quarter could produce a lot of argie-bargie, perhaps more so than usual given bifurcation in stock markets (particularly in the US) and the big shift up in bond yields.

