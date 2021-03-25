The Short Report – 25 Mar 2021

Weekly Reports | 12:35 PM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week ending March 18, 2021.

Whoever was slapping down the Australian stock market the week before last appeared to have stopped as last week began, allowing the ASX200 to reclaim 6800. It didn’t last long though.

As saw-tooth but net-sideways action continues for the ASX200, shorters continue to retreat into their shells. Last week saw the total number of stocks shorted by 5% or more reduce by another two, leaving 20. It was not that long ago a total of over 40 was common.

If we were to take out Tassal Group ((TGR)) and Webjet ((WEB)), Australia’s shorting landscape would look very benign indeed. Those two remain stubbornly atop the table nonetheless.

In last week’s report I noted Tassal’s stock price had been falling, with shorters responding by reducing positions to 11.5% from 13.0%. Last week they were back at 13.0% -- possibly an ASIC data blip.

The stock has since rallied sharply on insider buying (not to be confused with insider trading) but that was this week.

The only other stock to see a short position change of one percentage point or more last week was Bravura Solutions ((BVS)). Shorts in the wealth management software company rose to 7.7% from 6.6%.

Since tumbling on a weak earnings report back in February, the stock has been slowly grafting back but not in any hurry. This week the share price has dipped back after the company was relegated from the ASX200 in the quarterly reshuffle announced mid-March, which may explain the shorters’ intentions.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
TGR    13.0
WEB   10.8

