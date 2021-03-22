Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-03-21

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday March 15 to Friday March 19, 2021

Total Upgrades: 7

Total Downgrades: 4

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 53.30%; Hold 38.88%; Sell 7.82%

For the week ending Friday 19 March there were seven upgrades and four downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

In a relatively quiet week there were no material adjustments by brokers to company price targets.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure was atop the table for the largest percentage increase in earnings forecasts by brokers for the week after Citi noted two potential near-term catalysts. The first is inclusion in the ASX300 today (March 22) and also the Queensland Competition Authority is due to decide around a light-touch regulatory structure. This would allow the company to negotiate the price with minersfor use of its terminal instead of having the regulator set maximum prices.

Next in terms of percentage increase to forecasts earnings was Oil Search after both Citi and UBS revised up forecast oil prices for the sector. Although UBS notes the company has the highest sensitivity to changes in the oil price, it is the broker's least preferred of the energy stocks due to few near-term catalysts.

Japara Healthcare was the only company in the FNArena database to experience a material percentage fall in forecast earnings for the week. After reviewing the final report from the Royal Commission, UBS was underwhelmed by potential delays to much needed regulatory clarity until the FY22 Budget (to be delivered in May this year).

Total Buy recommendations take up 53.3% of the total, versus 38.88% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 7.82%.

Upgrade

BWP TRUST ((BWP)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 0/2/2

UBS upgrades to Neutral from Sell given the recent underperformance in the stock, while downgrading FY21 earnings estimates by -2% and FY22-25 by -4-5%.

The downgrade to estimates stems from the fact around two thirds of the leases are expiring in 2021-25 and this presents an elevated level of risk. Target is steady at $3.86.

CLOVER CORPORATION ((CLV)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 2/0/0

UBS upgrades Clover Corp to Buy from Neutral rating with the target price dropping to $2 from $2.10.

The broker views the stock as a recovery play offering a best-of-breed product and a unique growth story despite acovid-hit weak resultwith revenues down -22% versus last year.

The company's FY21revenue guidance also implies a -16-37% downgrade to UBS's second-half expectations. Even so, the broker expects a gradual recovery with FY20 revenues and net profit expected to returnby FY23.

GOODMAN GROUP ((GMG)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 6/0/0

Demand for space from tenants has accelerated amida ramping up of development work in progress. Still, UBS notes the size of the development pipeline is still up 40% in terms of square metres.

The flexibility on the balance sheet, meanwhile, allows the business to capitalise on structural tailwinds and establish a longer-dated development strategy.

The stock is now trading at a significant discount to the broker's $18.70 target and, given the acceleration, the risk/reward is now skewed to the upside. Hence UBS upgrades to Buy from Neutral.

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED ((QAN)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 5/0/1

Macquarie expects vaccine rollouts in Qantas key international destinations to be largely completed by the end of 2021. Supported by border policies, government stimulus and the vaccine, the broker expects domestic capacity to overshoot pre-covid levels in the near term.

In the broker's view, Qantas has structurally improved the business through covid and has a higher skew towards the more attractive domestic and loyalty businesses and the cost-out which reduces downside risks within international.

The broker upgrades to Outperform from Neutral with the target rising to $6.35 from $5.05.

RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED ((RIC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Credit Suisse assesses Ridley is generating a reliable record of delivery on its strategy. Optimisationhas started to yield benefits and the broker is also comfortable with the organic growth story.First half operating earnings were ahead of estimates, up 16.5%.

As the valuation is undemanding and there is increasing conviction in the medium-term growth profile, Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform from Neutral and raises the target to $1.15 from 85c.