The Monday Report – 22 March 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:20 AM

By Greg Peel

Measured Response

After a tough night on Wall Street, in which the S&P500 had fallen -1.5% and the Nasdaq -3%, the ASX200 opened down -72 points in the first hour on Friday. Then immediately shot back up to almost square.

The Australian market had already been weak on Thursday, but despite the afternoon seeing a gradual sell-off, what remained a surprise was the technology sector. It closed flat. Yes, Nasdaq down -3%, Afterpay ((APT)) down -2.4% and the sector closed flat.

Wonders never cease.

The energy sector was also somewhat of a surprise. Oil prices fell -8% overnight but the sector only fell -2.0%. Oil prices rebounded to halve that loss on Friday night but there was another sizeable fall in the iron ore price. Materials (-1.4%) was weak again on Friday.

Industrials fell -1.7%, led by a -3.3% fall for Sydney Airport ((SYD)). February traffic numbers showed little sign of any rebound.

We recall that February saw flash lockdowns in both Victoria and Western Australia. That would help explain why no one much wanted to fly domestically, but also why February retail sales fell a worse than expected -1.1%, having risen 0.5% in January. Big falls were booked in those two states.

Retail sales are still running at an average annual rate of 8.7%, which is not only above pre-pandemic levels but well above the historical average. Consumer discretionary only fell -0.2%.

The banks (-0.3%) and Healthcare (-0.5%) made downside contributions, while telcos (+0.3%), property (+0.8%) and utilities (+1.2%) provided some counter. Utilities were driven by a 2.2% gain for AGL Energy ((AGL)) after the renewal of its Portland smelter contract was finalised.

There were no particularly sizeable individual stocks moves, with the downside top five dominated by gold miners and the standout on the upside being Harvey Norman ((HVN)), which rose 3.6% in defiance of the sales data, probably because Gerry refuses to give back the company’s JobKeeper windfall.

We’ve had over the weekend a disturbingly icy meeting between Chinese and US officials in Alaska, and some rain in NSW. A lot of rain in NSW, which will not let up until Wednesday. That will impact in the usual disaster fashion – immediate impact on the NSW economy followed by spending on rebuilding and replacing damaged furniture etc.

Our futures were down -15 points on Saturday morning.