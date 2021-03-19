The Overnight Report: One Day Wonder

Daily Market Reports | 9:02 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 6669.00 – 43.00 – 0.64% S&P ASX 200 6745.90 – 49.30 – 0.73% S&P500 3915.46 – 58.66 – 1.48% Nasdaq Comp 13116.17 – 409.03 – 3.02% DJIA 32862.30 – 153.07 – 0.46% S&P500 VIX 21.58 + 2.35 12.22% US 10-year yield 1.73 + 0.09 5.42% USD Index 91.85 + 0.44 0.48% FTSE100 6779.68 + 17.01 0.25% DAX30 14775.52 + 178.91 1.23%

By Greg Peel

Good News Bad

Well, we got rid of the March futures and options expiry, with the ASX200 peaking just over 6800 in the first half hour, but on an unrelated issue it was all downhill from there.

Australia’s unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in February from 6.3% in January to mark the biggest monthly fall since the late eighties. OMG, sell everything! Economists had forecast a steady 6.3% result. And the participation rate was unchanged.

The implication is the market now fears the RBA will need to reconsider its stubborn stance of no rate hikes through to 2023. 89,000 jobs were added (69,000 female) and while it’s hard to believe, there were more Australians employed this February than February last year.

Who needs stimulus? It’s a very encouraging sign ahead of this months’ JobKeeper expiry. However, there is devil in the detail.

It has long been understood the official unemployment rate does not paint a particularly accurate picture. Despite the big fall, the underemployment rate (those who would like more hours) actually rose to 8.5% from 8.1%. The underutilisation rate – a more comprehensive measure of true unemployed – fell, but only to 14.3% from 14.4%.

You can be assured that Philip Lowe’s response would be there is still significant slack in the labour market.

But the Australian ten-year bond yield rose 8 basis points to 1.79%, and anything “yield” was taken to the cleaners in the stock market. REITs down -1.5%, industrials down -1.4%, utilities down -1.0%, staples down -0.7% and telcos down -0.5%. Healthcare is not the biggest yield payer but is still a defensive, and it fell a full -1.7%.

Materials and energy are big yield payers but aren’t seen in the same context given their links to commodity prices. Both closed slightly in the green. (Energy won’t today.) Consumer discretionary also closed slightly higher, as more jobs mean more spending power.

The banks are enigmatic in such circumstances. Strong employment removes mortgage risk and higher bond yields imply higher margins, but they’re also big yield payers so take your pick. The market picked -0.9%.

And finally, would you believe technology went the other way from the Nasdaq yesterday (-1.3%)? Higher yields erode future growth valuations. It won’t be going the other way today – just down.

Down by -43 points in the index if the new June futures contract is any guide. Wall Street was similarly frightened last night by a bond yield spike, for different reasons.

World News

The EU is now refusing to send the UK the vaccine shipments it had promised. While EU health authorities have now deemed the AstraZeneca vaccine safe following a stalled rollout across the continent, Europe’s covid situation remains in a complete mess.

Last night it was announced Paris and other French regions will go back into a one-month lockdown.

News is the Bank of Japan will widen its long-term interest rate range, when it completes its policy meeting today, from +/-0.20% to +/-0.25% to provide more scope for hamstrung Japanese banks to make some profits. The central bank will also cease its ETF purchasing program, now only jumping in during times of turmoil.

The Japanese ten-year yield rose to 0.115% from 0.09%. Doesn’t seem like much, but it’s enough to move mountains in Japanese terms, and have reverberations into the US bond market, where the Japanese are big lenders.

The US ten-year yield jumped 9 basis points to 1.73%, having earlier hit 1.75%.

All of the above led to a bit of a double-whammy effect on Wall Street. The two sectors that have led the growth-to-value rotation since November are banks and energy. Leading down the growth side has been Big Tech, exacerbated by rising bond yields. Last night the Nasdaq fell -3.0%. And the price of oil fell -8%.

Energy was thus the worst performing sector last night, outstripping tech. The two banks in the Dow Jones were the only two Dow stocks to close in the green. Initially the Dow had traded higher as the Nasdaq fell, in typical rotation fashion, but as the oil price just kept falling, everything began to slide, and momentum picked up to the close.

The plunge in oil follows what has been a solid run up to this week, before weakness began to quietly set in, then weekly US inventory data showing an ongoing build, and the news above from Europe which implies a further delay in demand recovery.

The US dollar jumped 0.5% on US yields and euro weakness.

The yield spike came even as the weekly new jobless claims number came in at 770,000 – 45,000 up on the week before and the highest level in a month. That news would be negative in itself in isolation.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1736.00 – 9.30 – 0.53% Silver (oz) 26.00 – 0.31 – 1.18% Copper (lb) 4.08 – 0.01 – 0.35% Aluminium (lb) 0.99 – 0.00 – 0.32% Lead (lb) 0.87 + 0.00 0.48% Nickel (lb) 7.25 – 0.01 – 0.16% Zinc (lb) 1.26 – 0.00 – 0.25% West Texas Crude 59.16 – 5.39 – 8.35% Brent Crude 62.40 – 5.61 – 8.25% Iron Ore (t) 166.00 + 0.15 0.09%

The US dollar jump has impacted on just about all commodity prices, not just oil.

Under the circumstances of rising yields and greenback, gold’s response was fairly tame.

The good news is the Aussie has mirrored the greenback in falling -0.5% to US$0.7758.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -43 points or 0.6%.

We’ll get a first-look at February retail sales today.

The Bank of Japan’s meeting is suddenly now a focus point.

The changes to S&P/ASX indices, announced last Friday, come into effect today.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BLD Boral Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett BWP BWP Trust Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS CLV Clover Corp Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS GMG Goodman Grp Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS SGP Stockland Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS TLS Telstra Corp Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett VCX Vicinity Centres Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett

